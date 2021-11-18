Tesla Is the Most Sought-After Brand Across the World

New research conducted by Peter Vardy reveals something that’s not necessarily a big surprise for some people: Tesla is the most desired brand across the world, with other names like Jeep, Bugatti, and Lamborghini also doing surprisingly good right now.
More specifically, the company looked at the monthly search data collected from Google between October 2020 and September 2021 in an attempt to determine just what brands customers are interested in.
And Tesla is by far the most sought-after name across the world, as it tops the charts in no less than 22 countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, and a big part of Europe.
When it comes to the United States, most Americans search for Jeep. At the same time, MINI continues to be the top search in the United Kingdom and, surprisingly, Ukraine. On the other hand, Kia tops the search charts in Slovakia.
BMW is the brand most people in Egypt, Zambia, and Zimbabwe seem to be drooling after, while Ferrari has a very solid fanbase in Brazil, Mexico, and Nigeria.
South America seems to have a strong desire for luxury models, as the most in-demand car brand in this region is the Prancing Horse.
“Interestingly, Brazil and Mexico are at the lower end of household expenditure in the world, meaning they don't spend as much on household goods, services, and products. Is this money instead being spent on exotic motors? Three of the four richest South American cities are in Brazil and Mexico, so Ferrari vehicles would fit in among the luxury hotels of Rio de Janeiro,” the research reads.
Europe seems to be particularly interested in electric cars, the analysis reveals, and this is one of the main reasons for Tesla dominating the charts in the first place. However, the research shows that not all countries on the Old Continent seem to have such a great desire to drive a Tesla, as those in Denmark and Norway would rather get a Bugatti.
