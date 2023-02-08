Tesla Investor Day Invite Contains an Easter Egg Hinting at Extreme Production Scale

We all know Elon Musk loves easter eggs, and the Investor Day invite that Tesla sent to investors is the latest to prove that. The background picture doesn’t seem much at first sight, but upon closer inspection, it reveals a wall of car body sides. This properly represents Tesla’s ambitions to scale production to extreme levels.
With Tesla Investor Day only weeks away, it wasn’t a surprise to see that the invites had already been sent. If you haven’t got one, chances are you’re not going to get it, although there’s a remote possibility it landed in your spam folder. Nevertheless, the most interesting side of this story is not the invites being sent but what it says (and doesn’t) about what to expect from the March 1 event.
If you like general statements, you already know that Elon Musk will be presenting his Master Plan 3, which he confirmed is mainly about solving the energy problem in a fully-sustainable way. We expect Musk to cover many things in his third master plan, and some of them have already been discussed. In August 2022, Musk published his Global Vision in a Chinese magazine, and we expect Master Plan 3 to expand on that with more up-to-date information.
Musk believes the Tesla Bot, Neuralink, and SpaceX are crucial for humankind’s survival. One year ago, when Musk announced his Master Plan 3 intentions, he spoke about artificial intelligence (AI) and The Boring Company. While AI is a very hot subject these days, it seems that the latter has become a little boring for Musk, so we don’t expect to see much about it in the new plan. Nevertheless, we’re car guys, so we’re most interested in what he has planned for Tesla first and foremost.
Based on an old tweet, the main Tesla subjects are related to scaling to extreme size, a crucial step if we want humanity to shift away from fossil fuels. This continues to concern Musk, and his Investor Day speech will surely address this. The invites Tesla sent to investors tell us that much if we read the cues correctly. Although the image seems to show a Tesla logo with a terse message about the time and place of the event, it’s much more than that.
Upon closer inspection, the picture reveals a wall of body-sides, which Cory Steuben from Munro & Associates has been tracking to a real photo. They look like Model Y body sides on racks, with the image multiplied to cover the whole picture. This certainly depicts Musk’s tweet’s “scaling to extreme size” message. It goes hand in hand with the information that Tesla would share details about its Gen-3 automotive platform, rumored to spawn an even more affordable EV than the Model 3 today.
Tesla is also expected to revolutionize car manufacturing, and part of the process would be the extreme optimization of a car’s architecture. The EV maker is already producing front and rear megacastings, as well as structural body parts. This paves the way to build a car’s body with very few components, much quicker than traditional car manufacturing. “To the extreme” probably means using two megacastings front and rear, two body sides left and right, a structural battery as the base, and a glass panel on top, and that would make the bulk of the car’s body.
If you like general statements, you already know that Elon Musk will be presenting his Master Plan 3, which he confirmed is mainly about solving the energy problem in a fully-sustainable way. We expect Musk to cover many things in his third master plan, and some of them have already been discussed. In August 2022, Musk published his Global Vision in a Chinese magazine, and we expect Master Plan 3 to expand on that with more up-to-date information.
Musk believes the Tesla Bot, Neuralink, and SpaceX are crucial for humankind’s survival. One year ago, when Musk announced his Master Plan 3 intentions, he spoke about artificial intelligence (AI) and The Boring Company. While AI is a very hot subject these days, it seems that the latter has become a little boring for Musk, so we don’t expect to see much about it in the new plan. Nevertheless, we’re car guys, so we’re most interested in what he has planned for Tesla first and foremost.
Based on an old tweet, the main Tesla subjects are related to scaling to extreme size, a crucial step if we want humanity to shift away from fossil fuels. This continues to concern Musk, and his Investor Day speech will surely address this. The invites Tesla sent to investors tell us that much if we read the cues correctly. Although the image seems to show a Tesla logo with a terse message about the time and place of the event, it’s much more than that.
Upon closer inspection, the picture reveals a wall of body-sides, which Cory Steuben from Munro & Associates has been tracking to a real photo. They look like Model Y body sides on racks, with the image multiplied to cover the whole picture. This certainly depicts Musk’s tweet’s “scaling to extreme size” message. It goes hand in hand with the information that Tesla would share details about its Gen-3 automotive platform, rumored to spawn an even more affordable EV than the Model 3 today.
Tesla is also expected to revolutionize car manufacturing, and part of the process would be the extreme optimization of a car’s architecture. The EV maker is already producing front and rear megacastings, as well as structural body parts. This paves the way to build a car’s body with very few components, much quicker than traditional car manufacturing. “To the extreme” probably means using two megacastings front and rear, two body sides left and right, a structural battery as the base, and a glass panel on top, and that would make the bulk of the car’s body.
Lot of body-sides. pic.twitter.com/tB1Jz6kt3q— Cory Steuben (@CorySteuben) February 8, 2023