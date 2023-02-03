New Tesla Model 3 "Project Highland" Prototype Spotted in the Wild

Amid the hype surrounding the Tesla Cybertruck, people tend to forget that Tesla is now juggling a lot of tasks with many new products in the pipeline. A red Model 3 prototype was spotted in the wild, covered in the same black claddings as others we’ve seen before. This one doesn’t feature manufacturer plates, though.
Everybody knows that Tesla is working on a refreshed Model 3, which should be ready for production next year. Rumors about a so-called “Project Highland” started circulating in November last year, prompting people to speculate about the modifications. Nevertheless, the prototypes spotted in the wild seemed like run-of-the-mill Tesla Model 3s, despite the black cladding hiding most of the front and rear sections. Some people even thought this was a joke and started calling it “Project Hypeland.”
Whatever this is about, the importance of Tesla’s Project Highland should not be dismissed. If we get it right, and Elon Musk’s fondness for easter eggs is an indication, this hints at the car manufacturing revolution Ford started in 1913 at its Highland Park factory in Michigan. We’re not sure how this manufacturing revolution relates to the Model 3, but it doesn’t have to. We know that Tesla is on to something with car manufacturing, and the main beneficiary is the rumored new affordable model that Tesla is working on.
Tesla promised to offer more details about a new “Gen-3” car platform on Investor Day next month. This would likely afford Tesla a leap in manufacturing efficiency and spawn an entirely new model to join the current lineup. Eventually, the manufacturing advancements will trickle down to the existing models, boosting profitability, lowering prices, or both simultaneously.
Nevertheless, what people really want to see is a new design to make the new models stand out. This is a path that Tesla didn’t want to follow, and that’s why the refreshed Tesla Model S and Model X look pretty much like the OG models. This approach has advantages on its own, thus making earlier model years keep their appeal for a lot longer than the industry average. And thanks to updated features offered via OTA updates, Tesla owners can enjoy their cars for longer.
Nevertheless, this makes future model prototypes look just like the cars in production. We’re still wondering what the black cladding on the Model 3 prototypes we’ve seen so far might hide. Is it a new design? If that’s the case, Tesla is a master of disguise. Or maybe something else entirely? We don’t know. For what is worth, the prototypes could’ve been tested on public streets with no camo at all, and very few people would’ve noticed they were not production vehicles. Hiding it in plain sight is the best disguise.
A new Tesla Model 3 prototype was spotted on February 3 wearing the same black camo front and rear as the ones we’ve seen earlier. This time, the red Model 3 was wearing regular license plates instead of the manufacturer plates. Just like before, it is not clear what is hiding. Perhaps a new sensor suit, although sensors need not be covered to function properly, and the camouflage is air-tight on this prototype. Nevertheless, Tesla is testing many of them, as we’ve seen two parked next to an earlier Cybertruck prototype in a recent picture.
Not to take away from the Cybertruck sighting but… #ProjectHighland #Model3 @Tesla @ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/KWu2pqtpfy— The Kilowatts ?????? (@klwtts) February 3, 2023