Musk Promises Master Plan 3 for Tesla Investor Day, Invites Have Been Sent

Elon Musk’s famous master plans started as the billionaire’s vision of Tesla’s future but expanded to include many other areas Musk considers of utmost importance. Musk has yet to accomplish all objectives outlined in the Master Plan, Part Deux, but his thoughts are on Master Plan 3, which he promised to talk about during the Tesla Investor Day on March 1.
Elon Musk first presented his vision in a famous 2006 blog post called Master Plan Part 1, comprising steps to make Tesla a global carmaker. If you’re not familiar, Musk wanted to build an expensive sports car and use the money to fund the development of a more accessible model. Then repeat this until a mass-market vehicle is within reach, all featuring zero-emissions electric powertrains.
Impressively, Musk accomplished all the objectives despite skepticism. The Tesla Roadster was expensive but helped develop the Model S, which in turn made possible the Model 3, a relatively affordable electric vehicle. Tesla even ventured into the energy business with the acquisition of Solar City, fulfilling the task of providing zero-emission electric power.
Ten years after his first master plan, Musk released “Master Plan, Part Deux,” with more ambitious goals and a broader scope. The sequel contained bold statements about Tesla entering all vehicle segments, expanding the energy business, developing self-driving vehicles, and making them earn money for their owners through autonomous ride-sharing. Almost seven years have passed since Part Deux, but Musk has yet to tick all the checkboxes in this Master Plan.
Tesla is still soldiering on with a four-model lineup, although it is preparing to start Cybertruck production and it has a new vehicle in development. Tesla’s energy business has been expanded with the Megapack production, but that’s about it. Tesla is still working on the full self-driving software, while a production release is still not in sight. This obviously hinders the prospects of a Tesla autonomous robotaxi, which means that Part Deux remains a work in progress.
Nevertheless, Elon Musk has announced that he will present Master Plan 3 during Tesla’s Investor Day on March 12. Based on a previous tweet, Tesla CEO started working on it in March 2022, so it’s already one year in the making. Musk has thrown in some hints in his “Global Vision,” published in China Cyberspace magazine last August. Besides clean energy generation, energy storage, and electrified transportation, Musk talked about humanoid robots, Neuralink, and space exploration.
These subjects would undoubtedly be among those covered in Master Plan 3, but there is more. Musk’s tweet is straightforward, saying the plan would describe “the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth.” Fully sustainable is a bold statement, so this should be about more than just solar panels and batteries. We expect Master Plan 3 to be Musk’s magnum opus, where everything he’s been working on for the past decades finally comes together. What do you think Musk’s Master Plan 3 will feature? Let us know in the comment section below.
Impressively, Musk accomplished all the objectives despite skepticism. The Tesla Roadster was expensive but helped develop the Model S, which in turn made possible the Model 3, a relatively affordable electric vehicle. Tesla even ventured into the energy business with the acquisition of Solar City, fulfilling the task of providing zero-emission electric power.
Ten years after his first master plan, Musk released “Master Plan, Part Deux,” with more ambitious goals and a broader scope. The sequel contained bold statements about Tesla entering all vehicle segments, expanding the energy business, developing self-driving vehicles, and making them earn money for their owners through autonomous ride-sharing. Almost seven years have passed since Part Deux, but Musk has yet to tick all the checkboxes in this Master Plan.
Tesla is still soldiering on with a four-model lineup, although it is preparing to start Cybertruck production and it has a new vehicle in development. Tesla’s energy business has been expanded with the Megapack production, but that’s about it. Tesla is still working on the full self-driving software, while a production release is still not in sight. This obviously hinders the prospects of a Tesla autonomous robotaxi, which means that Part Deux remains a work in progress.
Nevertheless, Elon Musk has announced that he will present Master Plan 3 during Tesla’s Investor Day on March 12. Based on a previous tweet, Tesla CEO started working on it in March 2022, so it’s already one year in the making. Musk has thrown in some hints in his “Global Vision,” published in China Cyberspace magazine last August. Besides clean energy generation, energy storage, and electrified transportation, Musk talked about humanoid robots, Neuralink, and space exploration.
These subjects would undoubtedly be among those covered in Master Plan 3, but there is more. Musk’s tweet is straightforward, saying the plan would describe “the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth.” Fully sustainable is a bold statement, so this should be about more than just solar panels and batteries. We expect Master Plan 3 to be Musk’s magnum opus, where everything he’s been working on for the past decades finally comes together. What do you think Musk’s Master Plan 3 will feature? Let us know in the comment section below.
Master Plan 3, the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth will be presented on March 1.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2023
The future is bright! pic.twitter.com/11ug0LRlbD