America, This Is Your Facelifted 2024 Hyundai Elantra

The seventh generation Hyundai Elantra is turning three this year, and the Korean company has started working on its successor. Mind you, despite the heavy camouflage of this scooped prototype, it will be a mid-cycle refresh, with a few stylistic and probably technical upgrades.
Due to the fake skin that was wrapped around most of the car’s exterior, it’s hard to make out the details. However, it appears that the headlamps were repositioned, as they seem to sit further down, and could sport a light strip linking them together, similar to the Staria minivan, though this information has yet to be verified. They also have new graphics, and incorporated daytime running lights, and they flank the new grille that was probably shrunken. The side vents in the front bumper are slightly bigger.
In order to accommodate these changes, the Korean company’s designers likely updated the front fenders and hood, but overall, they should feature the same lines. As you can expect from a facelifted iteration, the profile was left untouched, and this includes the side mirror caps, and even the wheels. We don’t know if the trunk lid carries over, but it will still be decorated by the corporate logo, and the ‘Elantra’ emblem, otherwise separated by a light strip going from one taillight to the other. The latter are new as well, and a bit slimmer by the looks of it. The bumper is also new, and it has repositioned reflectors.
We cannot make out the details inside due to the photo angle and the camouflage covering a good chunk of the dashboard, but if anything, Hyundai might focus on the two screens, the infotainment system and the digital dials, either replacing them with new units, or at least giving them new software. The 2024 Elantra could sport a new steering wheel, and perhaps different air vents, and an updated center console, but beyond these, the cockpit will be the same. Nonetheless, you may want to take this ‘information’ with a pinch of salt, as no one who is not directly involved in the car’s development knows anything about the juicy details for now.
The same goes for the powertrain family too, though in all likelihood, the facelifted Elantra will retain the two gasoline burners powering the current lineup. These are the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with 147 hp, found on the SE, SEL, and Limited versions, and the 201-hp 1.6-liter four-pot from the N Line. The Elantra hybrid will likely continue to mix the 1.6-liter inline-four with an electric motor, for a combined 139 horsepower. Our spy photographers, who took these shots of the vehicle, believe it will premiere for the 2024 model year, so it is probably a few months away from showing its uncamouflaged redesign in an official environment.
