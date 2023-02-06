Tesla FSD V11.3 "Tougher Than Expected," It Should Be Live by Week's End

Elon Musk explained why the long-awaited Tesla FSD Beta V11 is not yet ready to deploy in January, as he promised several times before. According to one of his recent tweets, the V11 has been tougher than expected because it required a “significant re-architecture” of neural networks.
Last year, Tesla announced a significant overhaul of its Full Self-Driving software, which would unify software stacks for highway and city driving. The new software version was expected to bring improvements across the board and push the controversial FSD software out of its forever-beta stage and into the mainstream. Elon Musk first confirmed on June 15, 2022, that the new version is being tested as an alpha release. Although not ready at the time, Tesla’s CEO expected a wide release to start in the summer.
As with many other things Musk said, the FSD V11 didn’t materialize in the given timeframe. The first V11 builds started rolling out to Tesla employees on November 11, at 11:11 Pacific Time, because Musk likes such arrangements. According to another Twitter message, it would need a few weeks to expand the beta and another few weeks for a wider North American release. That was the first time we found more details about the unified stack, but nothing happened on the wider FSD front.
When questioned by anxious beta testers, Musk said he expected to widen the V11 beta “before Thanksgiving.” In the meantime, the Full Self-Driving software has advanced to the V11.3 version while still not worthy of a public release. The reason is that the new version is an almost complete rewrite of the V10 version, so it’s no small feat. Nevertheless, Musk was again confident about a wide release in January.
Tesla likely changed many things from the first V11 builds until V11.3 started internal testing. On January 14, when asked about what makes the new build great, Musk boasted about using “neural nets for vehicle navigation and control, not just vision.“ This means the FSD software would be able to navigate even when the road is not mapped, and vehicle control would be improved thanks to machine learning.
We’re firmly into February, but Tesla hasn’t yet released the V11 Full Self-Driving software. As expected, changing so many things requires more development and testing, and rightly so. Elon Musk and Tesla will be crucified if the new software version proves less adept at navigating streets and highways than the current V10 versions.
“V11 has been tougher than expected, as it is a significant rearchitecture of NNs, plus many more NNs replacing C++,” wrote Musk on Twitter. “Hoping to ship V11.3 end of week.”
That wouldn’t be the first time we’ve heard this timeframe. And you know what? Musk is mostly right, as long as he doesn’t tell us which week he’s talking about. We’re sure most people would rather wait and have polished software for their driving safety than an underbaked, buggy code you can’t rely on. Hopefully, Tesla gets it right this time, no matter how long the wait might be.
