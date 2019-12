Tesla Hovertruck Concept Is a Flying Vessel, Looks Better Than the Original

EV

In its newfound form, the machine has been aptly renamed "Hovertruck", with the thing now floating like it's nothing - the Cybertruck has been turned into a flying machine, albeit not the kind that relies on wings to stay in the air (you can let your imagination fill in the gap here, so any form of anti-gravitational propulsion should do).Interestingly, as you'll notice in the rendering below, not seeing the angular wheel arches of the Tesla Cybertruck, along with its wheels, seems to make the design appear easier on the eyes.This work comes from Marco van Overbeeke, an independent designer who has a fetish for this kind of vessel. And the pixel wielder also took the time to describe his airborne: "From a designer’s point of view it’s a fascinating project. Because of its rudimentary low-res design, I wanted to distill its initial shape and see it without the wheels,"Some of you might want to know more about the thoroughly-transformed Cybertrucks mentioned in the intro, I'll remind you the most elaborate work of the sort actually revolves around a potential next-gen Tesla Model S - the future sedan was imagined with the styling language displayed by the Cybertruck.Another example of the sort involves a machine that would be based on the platform of the upcoming Tesla Roadster. The resulting electric performance coupe also borrows the CBRTRK design language, but adds some polish around the edges, even though this defeats the concept (think: bent steel body panels reduce production costs).