Tesla Hovertruck Concept Is a Flying Vessel, Looks Better Than the Original

How cool would it be to see this in a sci-fi movie? • The Cybertruck is a bold move by @teslamotors and it certainly is something out of the ordinary in the current automotive industry. Whether you like it or not, many are talking about it and even more have an opinion on it. Also from a designer’s point of view it’s a fascinating project. Because of its rudimentary low res design I wanted to distill its initial shape and see it without the wheels - Meet the Hovertruck #tesla #cybertruck #hovertruck #truck #cyber #cyberpunk #lowres #shape #carsofinstagram #cargram #instacar #transport #transportation #fiction #digitalart #design #concept #conceptart #hovercraft #hoverboard #sciencefiction #pickup #scifi #stainless #stainlesssteel #metal #flying #fly #bladerunner #teslacybertruck

A post shared by Marco van Overbeeke (@marcovanoverbeeke) on Dec 14, 2019 at 5:22am PST