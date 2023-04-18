Tesla Fans Protecting the BEV Maker Will Shrink the Company's Customer Pool

Chris Harris said in June 2020, he thought the Model 3 was brilliant but was afraid to buy one. The British journalist did not want to be part of the "Tesla club." When Matt Farah said it was a little culty, Harris added that they made "the Spanish Inquisition look like a bloody nursery school." That shows the company's advocates defending the BEV maker have accidentally but persistently crafted a bad reputation for themselves. While it may have helped Tesla in the past, it is clear that this strategy is starting to backfire.

74 photos Photo: TGE/YouTube