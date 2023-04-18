No2Rivian Association Releases an Open Letter Inviting RJ Scaringe to Talk

Rivian has been pretty quiet after it announced it would invest $5 billion in a factory close to Atlanta, Georgia. The company has been fighting to increase production in its plant in Normal, Illinois, but it may also have to do with the fierce opposition it is facing from residents close to its future plant. The No2Rivian association wants to cut the middlemen and released an open letter inviting RJ Scaringe to talk.

