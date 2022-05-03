autoevolution
Rivian Will Get $1.464 Billion in Incentives From Georgia to Build Its Second Plant

3 May 2022, 22:04 UTC ·
Rivian said it chose to build its next plant in Georgia because of the talent pool it offers. Multiple companies turned that down for other states in the past. One of the advantages of sticking with the plant near Atlanta just emerged: $1.464 billion in tax incentives. Local residents opposing the construction did not seem to make a difference.
According to Bloomberg, statutory credits from Georgia will give Rivian $476 million if the company manages to employ 7,500 people in the factory until 2028. Any failure to achieve that will trigger clawbacks, making Rivian pay the taxes it dodged. The state will also give Rivian $288 million as discretionary spending used in job training programs and site preparation.

The other $700 million will come from tax deductions from the four counties where the massive plant will be located: Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Walton Counties. They will happen for 25 years.

In exchange, Georgia’s economic development commission said the counties would earn $330 million instead of the $ 2million that they would get without the plant. Bloomberg did not mention how much time it would take for the counties to earn that much. We suppose that will happen in the same 25 years.

As we wrote on March 19, residents from these four counties are opposing Rivian’s plans. JoEllen Artz, the president of the No2Rivian organization, told autoevolution about all their concerns with the factory. Groundwater pollution, wildlife protection, and zoning rule issues are the primary ones. Artz stressed it is not a NIMBY (not in my backyard) matter, as some people tried to frame the whole thing.

Tesla faced the same matter in Germany with Giga Grünheide. As Bloomberg pointed out, the Georgia government tried to avoid issues with Rivian’s factory by taking over the approval process to alter local zoning that would allow agricultural zones to receive heavy industries. Artz accused the governor of taking their voice away.
