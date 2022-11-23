Tesla Employee Survey Describes Elon Musk as an Unapproachable Tyrant

Tesla is said to adopt arbitration and have its employees sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to avoid courts. Public judgments would force it to present documents that show what is really going on behind the curtains. A good example was an employee survey Tesla had to deliver in the lawsuit Richard J. Tornetta filed against Elon Musk’s $56-billion compensation package. Employees called Musk an “unapproachable tyrant.”

