M8 Coupe Drag Races iX M60 and Hardcore BMW Fans Will Be Happy With the Outcome

For many years hardcore enthusiasts have hoped that the automotive industry will not completely phase out the internal combustion engine. People were betting on the fact that electrification was going to be just another fad. But the automotive industry has been pumping billions of dollars to make the switch. And most manufacturers currently have at least one EV in their line-up today.
Looking at BMW's Electrified offer you'll currently notice three vehicles: the iX, the i4, and the i7. While these represent just a small part of the German manufacturer's line-up, things will probably be completely different by the end of this decade.
EVs are evolving more and more with each passing year. Not only are we getting access to more power, but we also slowly phasing out the so-called range anxiety. Still, not all EVs have reached the same levels of performance as their ICE-powered counterparts.
Earlier today, the guys at Carwow uploaded another drag race video, shot on the same airfield we've seen plenty of times before. This time we're looking at an all-BMW battle, one where the M8 Competition takes on the iX M60. By now, we've all seen how capable the Bavarian-built twin-turbo V8 is when engaging in this kind of challenge.
With 617 hp and 551 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque on tap, the sporty coupe should be capable of hitting 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in just three seconds. That's quite impressive for a car that weighs 4,354 lbs (1,975 kg). But it all works out thanks in part to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with a torque converted and BMW's trick AWD system.
You will have to keep in mind that the starting price for one of these is set at $134,100 before tax ($995 destination charge). Before getting on with the race, let's have a look at the iX M60 too. This too has the benefit of AWD, and the dual motor setup provides access to a whopping 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque. But it's also slightly down on power compared to the M8, all while weighing 5,696 lbs (2,584 kg). As a result, BMW estimates it will go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. So if our math is right, the M8 will simply ace the test with every chance it gets.
Using 2WD on the first run might be the only thing standing in the way though, as that will hamper its launch. The iX M60 doesn't have to worry about that, as it takes the lead immediately after the start. But we all know that EVs are only fast up until a certain speed, and so the M8 Competition is quickly closing the gap.
Ultimately, it's the big SUV that wins the first run, but it won't be as lucky beyond this point. With the coupe back in AWD mode, it simply makes a fool of its opponent time and time again. The EV is still quite fast, as it completes the standing quarter-mile (402 meters) in 11.9 seconds. But the M8 competition is about 0.9 seconds faster to the finish line.
The rolling race and the braking test provide the same outcome, but that does not come as a surprise. The iX M60 has a starting price of $108,900 before tax ($995 destination charge), but it wasn't built to be competitive at the race track. If you want that kind of an experience out of an EV, you'd best look at the Lotus Evija or Rimac Nevera. But that's an area few people can enjoy at present time.
