Tesla Model Y Paint Defects Scream EV Maker Needs to Improve Quality Control

A few days ago, I wrote about how packed Tesla Service Centers prevent the company from selling more affordable vehicles. Most cars Tesla delivers (69%) have to visit these repair shops in the first 30 days of ownership. For some customers, they do not even leave the lot due to serious defects. That was the case with a brand-new Model Y with peeling paint.
The case was shared on a Facebook group by a client that we will only name by his initials: SC. He noticed the left-hand side of the trunk lid had paint imperfections. Looking at the pictures he took of the defect, it seems the paint did not adhere to the steel and oozed, forming what appeared to be larger layers of paint at some points. In fact, they were air pockets, and at least one of them peeled.
SC said the Tesla Service Center alleged it did not notice the defects until he showed them, which is weird because the car had a tape that SC believes was put “on the paint to stop the flaking.” The pictures suggest the trunk lid and other car panels have different colors. He refused delivery.
Other users made fun of what the Tesla Service Center told SC. DJ said Tesla did perceive the car had that issue and that it was just hoping the buyer would not notice it. HJK said they didn’t because they didn’t inspect the vehicle, which is almost inconceivable – especially with the tape over the defect. Finally, JGN said Tesla just doesn’t care (in unpublishable terms). His Model Y missed a front sensor and was delivered that way nonetheless. Tesla Mobile Service took three weeks to repair that, and his car now has a clunking left front strut, which can be a sign of more severe issues.
Surprisingly, SC managed to get another car pretty quickly, which confirms Tesla’s lower demand levels. Not long ago, anyone refusing delivery would have to wait months for another vehicle if they still wanted to buy one. In SC’s case, “Tesla handled this exceptionally well and just assigned a new VIN” to his account. Both the defective car and the next one were produced in Fremont. Another customer will probably receive the damaged Model Y as if it was brand-new after it gets repainted.
SC also said that the Model Y is his second Tesla and that the Model 3 he currently owns never had any issues. He also praised the Tesla Service Center and said “they’ve been great when it’s come to servicing” his car. This is probably why he is still willing to get another Model Y. Will the next one come without issues? Tesla should make sure that happens for a customer that already turned down one of its vehicles.
SC said the Tesla Service Center alleged it did not notice the defects until he showed them, which is weird because the car had a tape that SC believes was put “on the paint to stop the flaking.” The pictures suggest the trunk lid and other car panels have different colors. He refused delivery.
Other users made fun of what the Tesla Service Center told SC. DJ said Tesla did perceive the car had that issue and that it was just hoping the buyer would not notice it. HJK said they didn’t because they didn’t inspect the vehicle, which is almost inconceivable – especially with the tape over the defect. Finally, JGN said Tesla just doesn’t care (in unpublishable terms). His Model Y missed a front sensor and was delivered that way nonetheless. Tesla Mobile Service took three weeks to repair that, and his car now has a clunking left front strut, which can be a sign of more severe issues.
Surprisingly, SC managed to get another car pretty quickly, which confirms Tesla’s lower demand levels. Not long ago, anyone refusing delivery would have to wait months for another vehicle if they still wanted to buy one. In SC’s case, “Tesla handled this exceptionally well and just assigned a new VIN” to his account. Both the defective car and the next one were produced in Fremont. Another customer will probably receive the damaged Model Y as if it was brand-new after it gets repainted.
SC also said that the Model Y is his second Tesla and that the Model 3 he currently owns never had any issues. He also praised the Tesla Service Center and said “they’ve been great when it’s come to servicing” his car. This is probably why he is still willing to get another Model Y. Will the next one come without issues? Tesla should make sure that happens for a customer that already turned down one of its vehicles.