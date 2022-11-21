Can Herbert Diess or Any Other Car Executive, Help Tesla Fix Years of Mistakes?

When Herbert Diess left Volkswagen on August 31, I thought it would not take long for him to land a new job at Tesla, possibly even replacing Elon Musk there. In the lawsuit against the Tesla CEO’s $56 billion compensation, James Murdoch said Musk found a successor. The Tesla board member noted it happened in the “last few months.” Supposing these pieces of the puzzle match, can Diess fix Tesla’s years of mistakes?





The first and most pressing issue Diess – or anyone else eventually replacing Musk – will have to fix is Tesla’s lack of quality control. There are vehicles heading to delivery with severe and shameful defects, such as loose trim pieces, serious paint blemishes, and misaligned or even dented panels. Some shortcomings only show up a bit later, but 69% of all brand-new Teslas have to go to Tesla Service Centers for repairs in the first 30 days of ownership, as



That is not something easy to accomplish. Tesla would have to hire specialists or train its workers both to prevent these issues and to catch them in quality inspections. Jérôme Stoll stopped Renault’s only factory in Brazil for 40 days to fix production and quality control. Can you imagine



To make matters worse, there are several stories of Tesla rushing suppliers to deliver parts as soon as possible, even with known quality issues. PingWest published an article on December 25, 2020, about the dire working conditions at



On May 20, Twitter user @WayneBHay shared his experience working at the quality department of a Tesla supplier, and his report matches what PingWest published. For the record, Tesla sued the Chinese outlet demanding it to present new evidence of what it wrote until February 8, 2021.



If any new Tesla CEO had the strength to fix quality control at the company, they would have to deal with expanding the company’s lineup. Four models are not enough to compete in an increasingly more aggressive market, where other car companies are presenting electric options in most market segments. However, that would generate another concern.



Tesla Service Centers are bustling with quality defects, with only four models available. Preventing them would give these repair shops a welcome break, but defective vehicles already delivered would still keep them pretty busy for a while. When that was sorted out, new cars – especially affordable ones – could get Tesla Service Centers back to difficult days. In other words, a new CEO would have to expand Tesla’s repair network. Either that or it should make a deal with



I once worked in the Quality department for a company that made parts for Tesla, specifically, the car above ????.

Rear cradles, left and right. Rear control arms, universal for left and right.

Poorly designed parts, poorly designed molds. pic.twitter.com/E1Xlw8GEEN — ???????? ? ???????? (@WayneBHay) May 19, 2022



