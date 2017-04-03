Tesla Delivers 25,000 EVs In Q1 2017, Model S Leads The Way

Based on the results Tesla posted for the period between January and March 2017, it seems that business is booming for the Palo Alto-based automaker. As hardly believable as it sounds from a company that has a habit of missing sales forecasts, Elon Musk’s brainchild outperformed almost everyone’s expectations for the first quarter of the present year.





Even in its most no-frills configuration, the In the first three months of the year, Tesla said in a statement that it’d delivered 25,000 vehicles. As expected, the Model S outdelivered the Model X , but only by a small margin: 13,450 vs. 11,550 vehicles. The bottom line is, analysts were wrong for a change, and Tesla revels in the fact the quarterly figure represent a 69% improvement over Q1 2016.Tesla notes that approximately 4,650 cars were still in transit at the end of March. Given these circumstances, those Ss and Xs will be counted as second-quarter deliveries. With these numbers in mind, chances are the automaker will hit its projection for the first half of 2017. More to the point, that would be 47,000 to 50,000 deliveries.Production was also good for the first quarter of 2017 at just over 25,000 vehicles, more so if you consider that the Tesla Fremont plant was put offline a number of times in these past months. The downtime at the factory, as per a statement, was a necessity in preparation for producing the first batch of Model 3s.It’s still a long shot for Tesla to hit its production target of 500,000 vehicles by the end of 2018, but all in all, the EV automaker has reasons to expect the best. The single most important one is, of course, the advent of the excessively-anticipated Model 3 sedan.Confirmed to get a central touchscreen that will handle both the multimedia part of the deal and the instrument cluster, Tesla will integrate the 3 with SAE Level 5-enabling autonomous driving hardware . It’s believed that the biggest battery available for the Model 3 will come in the guise of a 75 kWh pack.Even in its most no-frills configuration, the Model 3 promises to be good for at least 215 miles on a full charge. Performance-wise, 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in less than 6 seconds is good enough for an EV that’ll be priced at $35,000 or thereabout before incentives.