autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Tesla Updates Software, Autopilot Gets Improved For Cars With AP 2.0 Hardware

 
31 Mar 2017, 12:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Tesla Model X and Model S vehicles received the 8.1 software update to some models, and those with Autopilot 2.0 hardware benefit from the biggest improvements.
Apparently, the first owners to receive the new software drive the vehicles with Autopilot 2.0, and it was installed overnight in the automobiles that were stationary and charging. Eventually, it will reach the rest of the cars, except for the Roadster, which is operating a different kind of os.

The update was announced last week by Elon Musk, and it was rolled out to owners in the middle of this week. Customers will benefit from several improvements in the interface, but the biggest changes come from the system's functions and capabilities.

Reports announced a new browser, along with other user experience enhancements, but those changes have not been mentioned by the users who have stated that they received the update, Electrek reports.

Officials of the automaker have previously warned that the cameras of the vehicles will have to be recalibrated to accommodate the new features, but once they are ready, drivers will be able to use the Autosteer feature at speeds of up to 80 mph (128 km/h).

The previous restriction was at 55 mph, so you can see why this is good news for customers with qualified vehicles.

Please note that the Model S will have to spend a few days to calibrate its cameras automatically during driving, during which the 55 mph restriction for Autosteer remains. Fortunately, the function is still available as it calibrates its cameras to be ready for higher speeds.

Another exciting addition is the return of the “Summon” function, which was not available on Autopilot 2.0 vehicles. This time, it is a "beta” feature, and comes with Tesla Vision, the brand’s image processing system.

Also reinstated is “Auto Lane Change,” which was a function from the previous version of Autopilot that allowed lane changes by touching the turn signal to the desired direction with Autosteer activated.
tesla autopilot Tesla software update software Tesla cars Tesla Model S Tesla Model X
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75