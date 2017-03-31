Tesla Updates Software, Autopilot Gets Improved For Cars With AP 2.0 Hardware

Tesla
Model X and Model S vehicles received the 8.1 software update to some models, and those with Autopilot 2.0 hardware
benefit from the biggest improvements.
Apparently, the first owners to receive the new software drive the vehicles with Autopilot 2.0
, and it was installed overnight in the automobiles that were stationary and charging. Eventually, it will reach the rest of the cars, except for the Roadster, which is operating a different kind of os
.
The update was announced last week by Elon Musk, and it was rolled out to owners in the middle of this week. Customers will benefit from several improvements in the interface, but the biggest changes come from the system's functions and capabilities.
Reports announced a new browser, along with other user experience enhancements, but those changes have not been mentioned by the users who have stated that they received the update, Electrek
reports.
Officials of the automaker have previously warned that the cameras of the vehicles will have to be recalibrated to accommodate the new features, but once they are ready, drivers will be able to use the Autosteer feature at speeds of up to 80 mph (128 km/h).
The previous restriction was at 55 mph, so you can see why this is good news for customers with qualified vehicles.
Please note that the Model S will have to spend a few days to calibrate its cameras automatically during driving, during which the 55 mph restriction for Autosteer remains. Fortunately, the function is still available as it calibrates its cameras to be ready for higher speeds.
Another exciting addition is the return of the “Summon” function, which was not available on Autopilot 2.0 vehicles. This time, it is a "beta” feature, and comes with Tesla Vision, the brand’s image processing system.
Also reinstated is “Auto Lane Change,” which was a function from the previous version of Autopilot that allowed lane changes by touching the turn signal to the desired direction with Autosteer activated.