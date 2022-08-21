Tesla Cybertruck Is Truly Breathtaking, but Look at the Size of Its Dedicated Supercharger

The Cybertruck is a truly breathtaking electric vehicle, and it could be one of Tesla's best products yet. However, before you decide to buy it, let us see what the future charging stations for Elon Musk's electric pickup truck look like.
A post on Twitter shows some images of the new charging stations installed in Santa Nella, California. It looks like the Cybertruck could have a dedicated supercharger, and we can't help but to be amazed of the size.
The sites are marked and look pretty good, but these are just passing places, somewhat similar to the Cabazon - Morongo Supercharger, which was opened in the beginning of the year. However, the ones at Santa Nella seem to have very large parking spaces for the Cybertruck.
The dimensions of the new model were taken into account when designing the station's parking spaces. The Cybertruck's wheelbase measures 149.9 in (3,807 mm), it is 231.7 in (5,885 mm) long and 79.8 in (2,027 mm) wide.
Some Twitter users are of the opinion that the new stalls would be dedicated to Cybertrucks only, while others opine they could be also used by any Tesla model or an EV towing a trailer. In either case, all agree the charging points are necessary.
The pictures of Tesla charging stations were taken shortly after the "Cyber Roundup" event at Giga Texas in early August this year.
In that forum, Elon Musk shared updates on Tesla's various business initiatives, upcoming products and factory production expansion. He confirmed that release of Tesla's first electric pickup is scheduled for mid-2023.
Among other things, Musk also referred to the price of this vehicle, without giving a clear indication. In 2019, when the model was first unveiled, the Cybertruck's base price was announced at $39,900, now expectation is the starting point will de different when it hits the market next year. The main reason for the expected price increase cited by Tesla's CEO was inflation.
Musk said "The specs and the pricing will be different. I hate to give a little bit of bad news, but I think there's no way to have anticipated the inflation that we've seen and the various issues. What I can say is that the Cybertruck will be one hell of a product. It's going to be a damn fine machine."
