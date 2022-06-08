Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Shows New Interior Design, Closer To Model X

Tesla Cybertruck is a perpetual work in progress, as it seems. On Tuesday, a prototype showcased in Moss Landing revealed a new interior that looked more like one borrowed from a Tesla Model X. If this is legit, it might indicate a more traditional approach.
A day ago, we speculated that the Cybertruck is already back to square one with the development. Tesla wanted to confirm this by showing a new Cybertruck prototype in Moss Landing for the commissioning ceremony of the Elkhorn Battery energy storage system. The event is a significant milestone for Tesla, as the 730 MWh/182.5 MW project employing 256 Megapacks is one of the largest in the world.
During the ceremony, Tesla also wanted to dazzle the audience with a new Cybertruck prototype. This would’ve been a non-event normally had someone not snapped the truck’s interior. Unlike the previous prototypes and the official picture of the truck, this one had a separate digital instrument cluster behind the steering yoke. It looks pretty much like the one in the Model S/X but with a more angular shape.
The central infotainment screen is further confusing, showing a Tesla Model X. This could mean either that the prototype is indeed a Tesla Model X dressed as a Cybertruck or that the development software is based on the Model X. This would make sense considering the underlying hardware should be identical.
The prototype is not lacking in surprising details. For instance, the central seat of the original Cybertruck has been replaced by a central console in the new prototype. Also, the windshield is a lot smaller, wiping only half of the gigantic windshield. Other than that, it’s business as usual, including the disassembled steering yoke.
Development is usually frozen when a future model nears the production phase. The production version can be further tweaked based on the test results, but this means minor adjustments, not a new design. What we see now is a new setback for Cybertruck reservation holders, confirming that their wait will be excruciating. Not to mention that Tesla has not solved the mass production of the 4680 cylindrical battery cells yet. The Cybertruck would need quite a lot of them, considering the big battery capacity.
During the ceremony, Tesla also wanted to dazzle the audience with a new Cybertruck prototype. This would’ve been a non-event normally had someone not snapped the truck’s interior. Unlike the previous prototypes and the official picture of the truck, this one had a separate digital instrument cluster behind the steering yoke. It looks pretty much like the one in the Model S/X but with a more angular shape.
The central infotainment screen is further confusing, showing a Tesla Model X. This could mean either that the prototype is indeed a Tesla Model X dressed as a Cybertruck or that the development software is based on the Model X. This would make sense considering the underlying hardware should be identical.
The prototype is not lacking in surprising details. For instance, the central seat of the original Cybertruck has been replaced by a central console in the new prototype. Also, the windshield is a lot smaller, wiping only half of the gigantic windshield. Other than that, it’s business as usual, including the disassembled steering yoke.
Development is usually frozen when a future model nears the production phase. The production version can be further tweaked based on the test results, but this means minor adjustments, not a new design. What we see now is a new setback for Cybertruck reservation holders, confirming that their wait will be excruciating. Not to mention that Tesla has not solved the mass production of the 4680 cylindrical battery cells yet. The Cybertruck would need quite a lot of them, considering the big battery capacity.
BREAKING: New updated Tesla Cybertruck interior seen for the first time up close in new photos posted by @ksbw.— Sawyer Merritt ???????? (@SawyerMerritt) June 7, 2022
The gauge cluster can be seen on the left. Very interesting small window around the A pillar. pic.twitter.com/Ls6lOOSyEj