Techart GT Street RS Arrives in Geneva As Forged Carbon 991 Turbo

There's a new generation of 911 out, and according to the spyshots, the Turbo model is a wide-bodied beast. But even it can't compare to the Street RS, not in looks nor power.Under the rear deck hides a highly modified engine which can rival the 911 GT2 RS. Using a lot of custom components, Techart were able to squeeze 760 horsepower and 920 Nm (580 lb-ft) of torque, which is 70and 170 Nm more than Porsche's scary flagship.With this insane racecar-like tech, the GT Steet RS is said to reach 100 km/h in 2.5 and 200 km/h in 8.1 seconds, while top speed is 340 km/h (211 mph). Bring on the Lamborghinis and Teslas!Besides being fast, Techart's car is also super-rare and ultra cool. They only plan to make 10 of these, and it's decked out in Sesto Elemento levels of carbon fiber, nearly all of it exposed for us to stare at.The style of carbon is pretty cool too, with a forged design created by random fibers rather than the weaved patterns that have become so common. It looks like a rare mineral instead of a handmade-material. Bigger components include the fender flares, skirts, spoilers, and wings. However, the custom 911 also features a unique hood and even the wheels.Such a powerful engine requires custom-made carbon intakes, and you probably can't live home without a custom luggage set. Meanwhile, the interior features Techart's usual treatment, with orange added in as a contrast against the green body. All the leatherwork has been re-done to add sporty character and give you that super-light, track-ready feeling.