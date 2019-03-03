autoevolution

Techart GT Street RS Arrives in Geneva As Forged Carbon 991 Turbo

3 Mar 2019, 21:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
Last year, almost every tuner in Europe was preoccupied with the Porsche Panamera. But Techart knows that a true supercar can't have four doors, so it put together the mind-blowing Techart GT Street RS just in time for the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
18 photos
There's a new generation of 911 out, and according to the spyshots, the Turbo model is a wide-bodied beast. But even it can't compare to the Street RS, not in looks nor power.

Under the rear deck hides a highly modified engine which can rival the 911 GT2 RS. Using a lot of custom components, Techart were able to squeeze 760 horsepower and 920 Nm (580 lb-ft) of torque, which is 70 HP and 170 Nm more than Porsche's scary flagship.

With this insane racecar-like tech, the GT Steet RS is said to reach 100 km/h in 2.5 and 200 km/h in 8.1 seconds, while top speed is 340 km/h (211 mph). Bring on the Lamborghinis and Teslas!

Besides being fast, Techart's car is also super-rare and ultra cool. They only plan to make 10 of these, and it's decked out in Sesto Elemento levels of carbon fiber, nearly all of it exposed for us to stare at.

The style of carbon is pretty cool too, with a forged design created by random fibers rather than the weaved patterns that have become so common. It looks like a rare mineral instead of a handmade-material. Bigger components include the fender flares, skirts, spoilers, and wings. However, the custom 911 also features a unique hood and even the wheels.

Such a powerful engine requires custom-made carbon intakes, and you probably can't live home without a custom luggage set. Meanwhile, the interior features Techart's usual treatment, with orange added in as a contrast against the green body. All the leatherwork has been re-done to add sporty character and give you that super-light, track-ready feeling.

Techart Porsche 911 Turbo Techart GT Street RS 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 