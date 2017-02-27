autoevolution

Techart Shows Tuned 718 Cayman & Boxster, Teases Panamera Project

 
27 Feb 2017, 18:16 UTC ·
by
Specialist tuning firm Techart has a lot to show at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. That's because Porsche has also been busy launching lots of new models. We have full details on their customized 2-seater 718 models, but only a teaser for the Panamera. So does that mean it's mind-blowingly cool?
We doubt Techart will get outside Porsche at the Swiss venue because the latter has a PHEV with supercar levels of power. However, we're quite interested to see what can be done with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo of the second-generation Turbo.

The Cayman and Boxster project targets only the 2.5-liter-equipped S models for now. They are the beneficiaries of a power boost from 350 to 400 horsepower and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) of torque.

Thanks also to the 60 Nm of extra torque (44 lb-ft), the fastest of the two will reach 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, 0.3 seconds faster than in stock form. Techart has also measured a 0.5-second decrease in the 0 to 200 km/h time, which is now said to be 14.2 seconds. Meanwhile, the top speed has gone up from 285 km/h (177 mph) to 296 km/h (184 mph).

We can tell you that there's a new exhaust system, but we can't show you what it sounds like yet. However, considering it's got two carbon fiber tips and titanium construction, it should be pretty exotic.

Both coupe and convertible versions of the 718 boast a new aero body kit with bolt-ons being added to the front, side, and rear of the cars. Its design is immaculate except for the fixed rear wing.

The package can also be combined with a 30mm lower suspension, presumably if you don't have one from Porsche already, and a new set of 21-inch Formula IV alloy wheels. Customers can order whatever color they want, but for this project, they went with black and neon accents that match the interior.

Speaking of which, Techart's 718 Boxster is a thing to behold, boasting neon accents throughout the cabin, including the flappy paddles. The carbon fiber they used for the seat backs is an exquisite touch, as is the Alcantara-lined wheel.
Techart 2017 Geneva Motor Show Porsche 718 Boxster S 2017 Porsche Panamera
 
