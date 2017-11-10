autoevolution
New Porsche Panamera Wears TechArt Widebody Kit and Forgiato Wheels

Though we didn't get to see anything mind-blowing, Forgiato's stand at the SEMA Show was packed full of the latest cars. The shot above shows the latest Porsche Panamera model, joined by the Lexus LC 500 and the purple Rolls-Royce Dawn.
While the three have a wheel manufacturer in common, the Panamera is wearing a lot more kit. And the name of that kit is "TechArt GrandGT."

In case you didn't know, TechArt is a company that specializes in Porsche customization. They're a one-stop shop for everything from powder-coated steer wheel inserts to engine mods and puddle lights. No, really, they make everything!

The GrandGT is anything but subtle. What was already a massive four-door has been extended by 3.1 inches or 80mm using fender flares. A whole new set of bumpers has also been devised, one which seems to emulate the look of the 911 GT3 series. At the front, you've got that wide vent between the hood and bumper, while the back is dominated by the wing. Why doesn't Porshe make a Panamera GT3?

The car has been de-badged, so we can't really tell if it's a turbo or not. Because the retractable rear wing doesn't split down the middle, we think this is an S or 4S model. But it does come with the TechArt quad exhaust system that includes carbon tips.

The GrandGT body kit fits on the entire 2017/2018 Panamera range so that you could install it on the basic V6 model or the S Diesel with its 4-liter Audi engine. But you can't buy that here.

Based on the stickers found on the windshield and C-pillar windows, it was put together by RDB LA, like so many other Forgiato SEMA debuts in the past. Oh, and in case you are wondering, those are Montare-ECL 22-inch wheels wrapped in 285/30 ZR 22 tires at the front and 335/25 ZR 22 at the rear. You're looking at about $4,000 per corner.
