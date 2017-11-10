autoevolution
Mustang 729 Puts Roush in Widebody Business at SEMA 2017

When somebody mentions Roush, I still imagine a shiny set of new carburetors. However, the company has long transitioned into custom cars, and the Roush 729 could mark the start of a new era for their body kits.
As you can probably tell, this is a widebody kit for the current generation of the Ford Mustang. There are plenty of others like it out there. In fact, we even have a favorite in the Alpha X S550. There's also Liberty Walk and Shelby versions.

But if you've had a Roush product in the family before then this SEMA Show debut could tip you over the customization edge.

The car started off life as a 2018 Mustang GT. The V8 now has a functioning hood scoop - more on that later. Its new bumper has a protruding chin spoiler and larger intakes. It's more like a grass cutter than a chin spoiler.

The larger fenders are hugging a set of 20-inch Vossen wheels, as well as Continental tires measuring 295/30 at the front and 305/30 at the rear. A coil-over suspension system is responsible for the stance.

For whatever reason, the Roush 729 received custom mint paint. But you can have it in any color you like. Still, the fact that the sides skirts and trunk spoiler are finished in carbon is a neat touch.

This pony also features serious engine mods, as the V8 teamed up with a new supercharged developed with Ford Performance that takes the output to over 700-hp. That hood scoop feeds a ram air intake, while a high-flow exhaust lessens the back pressure.

Custom work has also gone on inside as well. Recaro bucket seats wrapped in leather will make you feel like a racing driver... a rich racing driver. Both people in the front are held in by Sparco 4-point harnesses. There are no seats in the back, so screw everybody else. The final mod is a Watson Racing roll cage.

