Tastefully Restored 1966 Chevy Nova L79 "Black Beauty" Looks Absolutely Stunning

We didn’t think much of the Nova when it came out. Chevy wanted an economy car with RWD and sensible engines that anyone could afford, and thanks to its relative simplicity, the 1960s Nova is a popular choice among restomodders and drag racers.
Currently listed on Bring a Trailer at $34,000 with three days of bidding left, the Nova we’ll talk about on this occasion is a pretty rare breed. One of 1,734 coupes optioned with the L79 engine that produces 350 horsepower from 5.4 liters of displacement, this example was extensively restored in 2018 by the previous owner.
Originally finished in Mist Blue, the 1966 model is now sporting PPG Tuxedo Black that complements the chrome bumpers like a hand in glove. The 14-inch steelies bring the point home with hub caps featuring Chevrolet branding, and the choice of tires is a throwback to the ol’ days as well thanks to the goldline sidewall.
A matching spare tire is found in the trunk, where you’ll also find the jack and carpeting that doubles as sound-deadening material. Underside photographs don’t reveal any corrosion whatsoever, and the floor appears to be highly original as well.
Currently showing less than 91,000 original miles (146,000 km), the numbers-matching Nova used to feature a blue vinyl interior instead of red leather upholstery with color-keyed door panels and headliner. The heater/defroster still works, the two-spoke woodgrain steering wheel doesn’t show any signs of wear, and the cue ball-styled shifter is connected to a Muncie M21 close-ratio manual transmission. The four-speed box is channeling the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to a 3.73 rear end.
As you’d expect from a 327-cu.in. mill with a four-barrel carburetor, the "Black Beauty" before your eyes is rocking a 120-mph speedometer. Coincidence or not, the first small-block V8 engine with a high-performance hydraulic camshaft can top 120 mph (193 kph).
The now-legendary motor is actually an L76 with a more intricate camshaft that didn't require frequent valve lash adjustment. Even though it was 15 horsepower shy of its brother, the L79 had 10 more pound-feet of torque.
