Taskman and Dumpstar Boast Battery Tech to Keep EV Fleets Moving Round the Clock

BILITI Electric has been in the news of late, announcing a rather hefty PIPE investment that's ready to start flowing into the company. But, what for? It's all about the Taskman and Dumpstar EVs from their GMW brand, two utility vehicles meant to optimize and electrify local businesses.
To get a clear understanding of why any interest in this company, I urge you to check out the gallery. That way, you'll understand this text a bit easier and get a clear understanding of why investment companies are pouring cash into this crew.
Just to make things clear, each vehicle you see is completely electric. Beyond this, each one is also designed to serve a specific purpose, in the case of Taskman, to locally deliver goods and parcels, while the Dumpstar is a garbage and waste collection solution.
So far, both of these vehicles feature the same specs, with the main difference, again, being function. Overall, both EVs are designed on a three-wheel chassis, with one wheel at the front and two at the rear, classic ATC style; prone to tipping under high-speed turns, as far as I've discovered. Each also features a load capacity of 300 kg (661 lbs), more than enough to clean up streets and deliver parcels efficiently.
vehicle features a range of 80 km (49.7 miles) per charge, supplied by a 48-volt, 150 Ah battery with a recharge time of 3.5 hours. However, there's a trick in place for each of these vehicles, GMW's Smart Swapp. To keep things as simple as I can, this is proprietary battery swapping technology aimed at offering continuous use of these vehicles. Once your charge levels hit the red, head back to base and swap out the battery in under a minute.
These batteries feed a 4.5 kW (6.03 hp) motor with enough power to carry all that weight up a maximum 20-degree hill grade. It's also strong enough for a top speed of 40 kph (25 mph). Coming down on the other side, hydraulic drum brakes will be slowing you down safely.
Helping owners keep track of their vehicles, each is equipped with fleet management systems to help you keep an eye on vehicle analytics. The entire system is to be linked to smart devices via cloud sync.
As for the main difference between the two vehicles, the Taskman features a cargo hold suitable for everything from envelopes and coffee cups to larger parcels like that portable speaker you ordered through Amazon. Think that's a stretch? It isn't because the Taskman has already been tested by companies like Walmart, IKEA, and Amazon, as mentioned above.
per charge, over twice the range of the previously mentioned version, and an increased payload to 1,500 lbs (680 kg). As for the top speed, 25 mph (40 kph) is the max.
For delivery and distribution services, vehicles like the Taskman and even the Dumpstar are becoming more and more common. With the ability to reduce costs, continuously keep moving, and to do so with clean and environment-friendly tech, it's no wonder.
As for BILITI Electric, this crew seems to be on a growth curve, with that recent "investment commitment" of 400 million USD (355.7 million EUR at current exchange rates) coming through from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS, an alternative investment group with transactions completed in 70 countries. Questioning the future success of electric vehicles and their expansion into every industry out there? I hope not.
