Rosenbauer Unveils New Extinguishing System for EV Fires

Austrian firm Rosenbauer has launched a new extinguishing system for traction battery fires of electric vehicles. The system is meant to keep firefighters away from the fire, as well as directly cool the battery modules or the cells within the modules, which is meant to help stop the fire from spreading.
The new system is composed of two main components, which involves an extinguishing unit and a control unit. The latter is operated by a firefighter remotely, while the extinguishing unit is placed under the vehicle.
The idea is that the new technology allows firefighters to flood a battery's cells with several tons of water. Rosenbauer has tested the new technology with prismatic battery cells, round cells, and pouch cells. As usual when this kind of system is developed, the technology was also tested by professional fire brigades from Europe.
The control unit can be placed up to 8 meters (ca. 26 feet) away from the extinguishing unit that is mated to it. The water gets into the battery through a perforated nozzle, which is meant to fill the battery housing to ensure efficient cooling. Water can be supplied from a normal tank of a firefighting vehicle.
As you may be aware, when the lithium-ion battery of an electric vehicle is on fire, it is notoriously difficult to extinguish. Other methods involve placing the vehicle in a container filled with water. Traditional firefighting methods do not work with this kind of battery.
With that in mind, it is important to consider getting solutions like these into the hands of firefighting departments across the world. Otherwise, firefighters have to work harder and are in danger because of a lack of adequate equipment.
According to the Austrian company, the new battery extinguishing system is already available to order, and the first units will be delivered at the beginning of 2022. Its price has not been specified, but interested parties can contact Rosenbauer.
