Fleet Electric Cruiser Slams Market With $1K Price Tag and Almost 20 MPH Top Speed

You may have heard of SWFT already here on autoevolution. Recently, this urban mobility team has been making a name for itself by releasing several different vehicles that aren't just capable but quite affordable. Take the beach cruiser e-bike, Fleet, as an excellent example of how this crew likes to roll.
Folks, Fleet is an e-bike. Yes, and one that's shaped like a cruiser, but the most attractive feature of this machine is its price. Overall, SWFT is selling this trinket for 999 USD (879 EUR at current exchange rates). That's all you need to buy yourself an e-bike equipped to offer its owners a proper electric experience.
Sure, most men reading this article might say that a beach cruiser is for the ladies. While that may be true only in certain circles, with a top speed of 19.8 mph (31.9 kph), Fleet is sure to bring a smile to any rider, even good ol' Grandma. That's also faster than some e-bikes three times this price.
an electric motor, of course. If you take a look at the rear wheel, you'll see a hub motor. This little trinket brings 500 watts of power and is the main reason why Fleet can attain such speeds. This is a throttle-operated action, so you can just sit back and enjoy the ride. Since Fleet is also a single-speed cycle, you won't have to worry about which finger is meant to do what; truly Grandma-proof.
Speaking of Grandma-proof, the Fleet's frame style and handlebar design align with classic cruiser design, albeit slightly tuned to house the motor I mentioned and a battery pack, plus wires and a controller.
As for the range that Fleet offers, 37.2 mi (59.8 km) is achieved with a 46.8-volt 10 Ah lithium-ion battery. Not only is this more than enough range for your daily duties, but if you do need to ride further during your travels, the battery pack is removable. This means if you pick up another one, as you should, then you can easily double your range and swap a drained pack with a full one.
Since bikes like these rarely feature a frame suspension, SWFT decided to add a bit of softness to your ride in the form of a seat suspension and a set of 26-inch tires. If you're not happy with the rubber SWFT offers, switch them out, as tires are a relatively inexpensive component to replace.
What else is there to say? After all, you would be buying a fast e-bike at a fraction of the cost of most other bikes on the market. Need I mention that you can pick up a Fleet, not for the 999 USD I mentioned earlier, that's the MSRP, but Best Buy is currently giving Fleets up for $800 (704 EUR at current exchange rates). Did someone say Christmas gift?
