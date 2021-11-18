Mercedes-Benz to Make YASA Electric Motors in Berlin, Moves Closer to Full Electrification

Back in July of this year, an announcement took the automotive world by storm: Mercedes-Benz will be joining other big (albeit niche) names in the industry and will go fully electric by the end of the decade. The fine print was that this will happen only in places where “market conditions allow,” but by 2030 that’ll probably mean everywhere that matters.
Since that time, not much happened on the electrification front over at Mercedes, from an industrial standpoint at least. That changed this week, when the Germans announced another move towards insourcing more of the technology needed to make future EVs work.
Also back in the summer of this year, Mercedes grabbed UK-based electric motors maker YASA. That’s the same company supplying, for instance, Rolls-Royce’s Spirit of Innovation electric aircraft, currently being tested by the aerospace company.
With a firm grip on electric motors established, Mercedes announced this week it will start assembling YASA ultra-high-performance axial-flux electric motors at its facility in Berlin, the same place where other EV-oriented endeavors are being pursued.
The carmaker does not say when exactly production will begin, or what capacity the assembly lines will have. We do know that the Berlin site is meant to become essential to the electrification plans. That’s where Mercedes-Benz Digital Factory Campus will also be housed, and that’s where the carmaker will launch a new series of training programs meant to give it the properly-skilled engineers it needs.
"Securing the sustainable future of our Mercedes-Benz site in Berlin has always been at the forefront of our minds. With the transformation of the site into a digital factory campus and competence centre for high-performance electric motors, we have taken a decisive step towards the future for our oldest production site,” said in a statement Michael Rahmel, Chairman of the Works Council Mercedes-Benz Plant Berlin.
