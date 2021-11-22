Renault Trucks to Incorporate Innovative Shatterproof Solar Technology

4 World’s First Smart Solar RV Awning Is Here. Ready for Limitless Off-Grid Adventures?

Renault Trucks presented its latest innovations at the 16th Solutrans trade fair, which took place between November 16 and November 20, at Lyon-Eurexpo, in France. The manufacturer showed a remarkable commitment to sustainability and a green future, including the addition of an innovative solar panel technology to its trucks. 7 photos



This technology is capable of generating 300 W, while also being ultra-thin and resistant even in challenging weather or road conditions. MiaSole, the company that developed the rollable, thin-film solar technology, joined forces with French company Solar Cloth Systems, to create a photovoltaic system that was easy to incorporate in various types of vehicles. This system turned out to be just as effective for the Renault trucks, as it was for American sailing boats.



Apart from having developed an all-electric truck range, Renault Trucks has also been making efforts to improve the fuel efficiency of its other models. Another step for increased sustainability was the integration of a Used Truck Factory within its manufacturing facility, where used vehicles are reconditioned and then reintroduced on the market. MiaSole Hi-Tech, a California-based company that has developed a unique solar technology, makes a bold statement – all cars will have to be able to generate electricity, in the distant future. According to the CEO, Dr. Jie Zhang, this high-efficiency solar technology will enable vehicles in the future to become energetically independent, through the incorporated use of solar power.The French commercial truck manufacturer has decided to integrate this solar technology on its vehicles starting this year, and the innovation was displayed at Solutrans. Renault's PV Roof Wind Deflector will offer a series of benefits. First of all, it increases battery life and it can charge the battery even when the vehicle’s motor isn’t running. Then, it also helps provide additional electricity for extensive use on board the truck, including microwaves, refrigerators, and tablets.This technology is capable of generating 300 W, while also being ultra-thin and resistant even in challenging weather or road conditions. MiaSole, the company that developed the rollable, thin-film solar technology, joined forces with French company Solar Cloth Systems, to create a photovoltaic system that was easy to incorporate in various types of vehicles. This system turned out to be just as effective for the Renault trucks, as it was for American sailing boats.Based on stainless steel, this photovoltaic system claims to be shatterproof, which makes it suitable for trucks, and Solar Cloth is also focused on material recycling, for even more environmentally friendly products.Apart from having developed an all-electric truck range, Renault Trucks has also been making efforts to improve the fuel efficiency of its other models. Another step for increased sustainability was the integration of a Used Truck Factory within its manufacturing facility, where used vehicles are reconditioned and then reintroduced on the market.

