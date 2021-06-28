Take the VW T-Roc Convertible on the Perfect Getaway (Don’t Forget Your Bike)

You’ve probably heard that having too much choice is one of the things that’s stressing us out. Especially when it comes to summer vacations – should you get a van? But you’ve always wanted to just cruise in a convertible. Wait, what about your motorcycle? There’s an answer to all of that and it could be easier than you thought.
Versatility is what can make life easier for most people these days. Instead of multiple choices, think of a vehicle that you could drive anywhere, anytime, from your daily trips around town to spontaneous weekend getaways. The Volkswagen team took the T-Roc cabriolet on a few road trips, to prove that it’s a great choice for summer.
Introduced last year, as the brand’s first convertible crossover (CUV), the T-Roc stands out due to the soft top with quick opening and closing, as well as its trailer load. Want to cruise with the top down (after all, summer is the official convertible season)? The T-Roc’s fully automatic, electrohydraulic top will open in just 9 seconds, even at speeds over 18 mph (30 kph). And if the weather suddenly turns bad, it will close in 11 seconds, secured by an electromechanical lock system.
Whether you want to go camping or ride your 2-wheeled beast, the VW cabriolet is there to help. Attach a small caravan to it or load your motorcycle on a connected trailer (the T-Roc boasts a 3,307 lbs/1,500 kg load capacity) and off you go.
Great for solo trips as well as family trips, T-Roc also has enough room for 4, which will get to enjoy the ride and the view more, thanks to the higher seat positioning of the new model. And what’s better than listening to some great tunes, while you’re driving a convertible on your way to the perfect summer spot? The 400-watt BeatsAudio loudspeaker system will make sure you enjoy the new infotainment system to the max.
crossover comes with structural modifications that made it tougher and more resilient, plus a roll-over protection system that extends behind the rear seats in a fraction of a second, in case of imminent danger.
The T-Roc has got you covered – all you have to do choose now is the perfect camping spot.
