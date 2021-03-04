A Different Kind of Teardrop Camper: The ModyPlast Trailer for e-Bikes

But, sometimes, even the smallest thing will do. For those who choose an e-bike as the vehicle of choice for weekend getaways but who still prefer being outdoors to sleeping in motels or camping sites, there’s always bikepacking. Or you can just choose an e-bike trailer for more convenience.
Bike trailers have emerged as the “upscale,” more comfortable version of bikepacking, with a variety of mostly European makers delivering products for all types of adventurers and a variety of budgets. These bike trailers remain on the expensive side, but then again, it all depends on how much time you want to spend outdoor to even out the initial investment.
ModyPlast is one such option (hat tip to New Atlas). ModyPlast is a German maker of tuning equipment and parts for race cars, and it’s been working in the industry since 1995. As explained on the official website, the business was going great until the health crisis of 2020 hit and led to the sudden cancellation of all sporting events.
Because a good businessman will always make lemonade with the lemons life throws at him, the team behind ModyPlast turned an eye to the emerging trend of e-bikes to resurrect a 10-year idea. Said idea had not been feasible before because of the lack of e-mobility in the bicycle sector, but it was suddenly doable: a teardrop camper trailer for a bicycle.
Drawing on years of experience working with carbon fiber and fiberglass, ModyPlast has devised the Mody, a lightweight trailer for e-bikes shaped like a teardrop camper and offering sleeping accommodation for the rider and possibly a pet companion as well. Given the variety of e-bike models, ModyPlast offers three versions of the Mody: the Touring, which is made for in-city and outer streets; the Trekking, which is good for dirt roads and forest paths; and the Outdoor, which can go across any rough terrain, whether it’s in the woods, at the beach or on loose gravel.
“All of our caravans are made of lightweight fiberglass or carbon fiber. The cell itself is a self-supporting chassis and is torsion-resistant, whereby we do not need a supporting metal base frame. They are designed to be easy to repair, so that with a little manual skill you can replace all parts or repair them yourself,” ModyPlast explains.
So what you get is a “cell” that rides on an aluminum chassis, to which you attach the towing bar and axle. When you reach camp, you can just plop the trailer onto the ground using the support legs, and you have yourself your own little bedroom. In motion, the cell can carry up to 50 kg (110 pounds), which means you can use it to haul other camping stuff, like a table and chairs, fishing rods, whatever. At camp, it holds a weight of 190 kg (419 pounds).
ModyPlast expects the weight of the product version to be between 40 and 45 kg (88 and 99 pounds), less than what they have now with the prototype. This means you won’t pull a muscle (or a dozen) pedaling with it in tow to your destination, but you will have to account for the extra weight when calculating your range and plan accordingly.
Optionally, ModyPlast offers a collapsible kitchen and coolers, a secondary window, an awning, and solar panels on the roof. These will add to the final tally, which, as hinted at the beginning of this piece, is still on the expensive side: €4,999 ($6,025) for the Touring and Trekking models in fiberglass, and €6,999 ($8,434) if you want carbon fiber. For the Outdoor models, add another €500 ($602) to the base price. Who said the best things in life are free?
