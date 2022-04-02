Take a Look at the Worst Road Cars Inspired by Formula One World Champions

Fiat Seicento Schumacher - Even if you have never watched a car race in your whole life, it's impossible not to know who Michael Schumacher is. Arguably, he is the greatest driver in F1 history, winning seven World Championships.
In 2001, after winning his second consecutive title with Ferrari, Schumacher had the opportunity to put his name on a road car. You probably thought it would be a super exotic car made with carbon fiber and details inspired by Formula 1. Nope, Ferrari's parent company (Fiat) decided the best option was to put the name of the fastest racing driver on a small city car with a tiny 54 hp 1.1-liter four-pot motor, with a crazy 0-100 kph (62 mph) time of 13,6 seconds.
Mercedes-Benz A160 Edition Hakkinen - "Flying Finn" Mika Hakkinen won the 1998 and 1999 Formula 1 World Championships while driving for McLaren Mercedes, being one of the few drivers who outclassed Michael Schumacher.
What better way to celebrate this fantastic achievement than a special edition road car? Unfortunately for McLaren, who at the time didn't have a road car division, this task fell on engine supplier Mercedes. Given the German carmakers, in-house tuning division AMG, built some outstanding cars, indeed it's going to be exceptional, right?
A-Class is the best choice for an F1 world champion. Limited to only 125 units, the little "Silver Arrow" had dual exhaust pipes and 17-inch AMG rims in low-profile tires. The engine was a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter engine producing just 101 hp and 150 Nm (111 lb-ft) of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox that features an automatic clutch system.
Fiat Stilo Schumacher Edition - Yep, after the launch of the Seicento, Fiat thought it was a genial idea to create another Limited edition Fiat tributed to Michael Schumacher. Launched in 2005, the Stilo commemorated five world championships on the trot for Michael Schumacher at Ferrari. Fiat actually put some effort into this car on the second try, because the Stilo came with an Abarth-tuned 2,4 liter inline five-cylinder engine. Punching out 170 hp, this "micro-Ferrari" could reach 100 kph in nine seconds.
Infiniti FX Vettel Edition - Sebastian Vettel dominated Formula One from 2010 until 2013 while he was a part of the Red Bull Racing Team, winning four consecutive world drivers championships. The connection goes like this: Red Bull used Renault engines at that time. Renault is mixed up with Nissan. Nissan owns Infiniti, which means they were a primary sponsor on the Red Bull cars in that period of time. And as part of the deal, they got the chance to use Sebastian's name on one of their models.
As a result, they use the name of one of the greatest racing drivers in the history of Formula One on an SUV. Still, the FX Vettel Edition has a 5-liter V8 that produces 425 hp. Only 150 Infiniti's were made, 50 of which went to Europe, while Infiniti general managers sent 15 to Britain. Plus, Mister "Inspector Seb" received the first one.
Opel Calibra Keke Rosberg Edition - Keke Rosberg is the 1982 F1 world champion, and the father of 2016 Formula One world champion, Nico Rosberg. After the end of his career in single-seaters, Keke moved to DTM (German Touring Car Masters) to conquer a new racing series. However, Keke was mediocre at best, but Opel still decided to commemorate something about him. We are not sure what, probably neither Opel.
The Calibra Keke Rosberg edition represents nothing more than a custom set of wheels, a few decals, plus a rear wing and some special seats. It has a 2,5-liter V6 engine, capable of 168 hp and 227 Nm (167 lb-ft) of torque, meaning 0-62 mph (100 kph) is done in about 8 seconds. Power is sent through a five-speed manual transmission, offered for Europe's special edition.
It's true that are some fantastic collaborations between Formula teams or drivers and car manufacturers. Take a look at some cars like the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss or the Ferrari FXX. However, sometimes they make some questionable decisions, resulting in these "inspired cars from racing" things.
In 2001, after winning his second consecutive title with Ferrari, Schumacher had the opportunity to put his name on a road car. You probably thought it would be a super exotic car made with carbon fiber and details inspired by Formula 1. Nope, Ferrari's parent company (Fiat) decided the best option was to put the name of the fastest racing driver on a small city car with a tiny 54 hp 1.1-liter four-pot motor, with a crazy 0-100 kph (62 mph) time of 13,6 seconds.
Mercedes-Benz A160 Edition Hakkinen - "Flying Finn" Mika Hakkinen won the 1998 and 1999 Formula 1 World Championships while driving for McLaren Mercedes, being one of the few drivers who outclassed Michael Schumacher.
What better way to celebrate this fantastic achievement than a special edition road car? Unfortunately for McLaren, who at the time didn't have a road car division, this task fell on engine supplier Mercedes. Given the German carmakers, in-house tuning division AMG, built some outstanding cars, indeed it's going to be exceptional, right?
A-Class is the best choice for an F1 world champion. Limited to only 125 units, the little "Silver Arrow" had dual exhaust pipes and 17-inch AMG rims in low-profile tires. The engine was a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter engine producing just 101 hp and 150 Nm (111 lb-ft) of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox that features an automatic clutch system.
Fiat Stilo Schumacher Edition - Yep, after the launch of the Seicento, Fiat thought it was a genial idea to create another Limited edition Fiat tributed to Michael Schumacher. Launched in 2005, the Stilo commemorated five world championships on the trot for Michael Schumacher at Ferrari. Fiat actually put some effort into this car on the second try, because the Stilo came with an Abarth-tuned 2,4 liter inline five-cylinder engine. Punching out 170 hp, this "micro-Ferrari" could reach 100 kph in nine seconds.
Infiniti FX Vettel Edition - Sebastian Vettel dominated Formula One from 2010 until 2013 while he was a part of the Red Bull Racing Team, winning four consecutive world drivers championships. The connection goes like this: Red Bull used Renault engines at that time. Renault is mixed up with Nissan. Nissan owns Infiniti, which means they were a primary sponsor on the Red Bull cars in that period of time. And as part of the deal, they got the chance to use Sebastian's name on one of their models.
As a result, they use the name of one of the greatest racing drivers in the history of Formula One on an SUV. Still, the FX Vettel Edition has a 5-liter V8 that produces 425 hp. Only 150 Infiniti's were made, 50 of which went to Europe, while Infiniti general managers sent 15 to Britain. Plus, Mister "Inspector Seb" received the first one.
Opel Calibra Keke Rosberg Edition - Keke Rosberg is the 1982 F1 world champion, and the father of 2016 Formula One world champion, Nico Rosberg. After the end of his career in single-seaters, Keke moved to DTM (German Touring Car Masters) to conquer a new racing series. However, Keke was mediocre at best, but Opel still decided to commemorate something about him. We are not sure what, probably neither Opel.
The Calibra Keke Rosberg edition represents nothing more than a custom set of wheels, a few decals, plus a rear wing and some special seats. It has a 2,5-liter V6 engine, capable of 168 hp and 227 Nm (167 lb-ft) of torque, meaning 0-62 mph (100 kph) is done in about 8 seconds. Power is sent through a five-speed manual transmission, offered for Europe's special edition.
It's true that are some fantastic collaborations between Formula teams or drivers and car manufacturers. Take a look at some cars like the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss or the Ferrari FXX. However, sometimes they make some questionable decisions, resulting in these "inspired cars from racing" things.