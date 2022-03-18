Supercilious Range Rover Sport Is Almost Ready to Put Pressure on the German Establishment

Designed by Gerry McGovern, and built around JLR’s D7u platform, shared with the previous Range Rover and Land Rover Discovery, the second-gen Range Rover Sport is about to be retired. The British automaker should pull the plug on it by the end of the year, when its successor is expected to launch.
The all-new Range Rover Sport has been spied several times, and the latest scoops are also the most revealing. Packing a plug-in hybrid powertrain, as per the charging port and fuel filler cap on the rear fenders, the prototype may still wear the trippy vinyl stickers, but the plastic cladding is gone, and we can take a better look at its evolutionary styling.
Starting with the front end, it has smaller headlamps and grille, and hood with softer lines. The bumper is a bit on the aggressive side compared to the one of the current iteration, and the profile does not seem to have changed that much, though it does feature flush-mounted door handles, and new lines on the fenders, and doors.
Still a bit arched towards the rear, the roofline ends with a spoiler. The tailgate is wider, and the license plate holder was moved to the bumper, and is flanked by the horizontal reflectors. Incorporated into the new diffuser is the tailpipe trim, and the rear lighting units have been significantly shrunken. The overall design is that of a smaller 2022 Range Rover, and that’s hardly a surprise, considering that it will be based on the same architecture.
This will make it compatible with a host of powertrains, and rumor has it that it will pack the 3.0-liter inline-six, with 48-volt assistance, at launch. In Europe, diesel engines might be part of the offering, and the family will be topped by the V8-powered SVR, boasting in the region of 600 hp. Expect partially electrified assemblies to join the usual ICE models too.
Starting with the front end, it has smaller headlamps and grille, and hood with softer lines. The bumper is a bit on the aggressive side compared to the one of the current iteration, and the profile does not seem to have changed that much, though it does feature flush-mounted door handles, and new lines on the fenders, and doors.
Still a bit arched towards the rear, the roofline ends with a spoiler. The tailgate is wider, and the license plate holder was moved to the bumper, and is flanked by the horizontal reflectors. Incorporated into the new diffuser is the tailpipe trim, and the rear lighting units have been significantly shrunken. The overall design is that of a smaller 2022 Range Rover, and that’s hardly a surprise, considering that it will be based on the same architecture.
This will make it compatible with a host of powertrains, and rumor has it that it will pack the 3.0-liter inline-six, with 48-volt assistance, at launch. In Europe, diesel engines might be part of the offering, and the family will be topped by the V8-powered SVR, boasting in the region of 600 hp. Expect partially electrified assemblies to join the usual ICE models too.