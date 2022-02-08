2023 Range Rover Sport Drops the Fake Cladding, Shows Sleek Shape in New Spy Shots

It’s Land Rover Month at autoevolution, and what better way to celebrate it than by showing you one of their upcoming products, namely the 2023 Range Rover Sport.
Set to retire the second generation, which still looks rather modern despite being introduced nine years ago, the new one will pretty much look like a smaller 2022 Range Rover. Not only that, but it will also be based around the same MLA-Flex platform, designed for internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrid assemblies, and even electric powertrains.
Since we’ve inevitably started talking about the oily bits, we should get on with it and tell you that the all-new Sport is understood to launch with the 3.0-liter inline-six mild-hybrid, found in the new Range Rover. Diesel units should be part of the offering, on the right side of the pond anyway, and the range-topping SVR is expected with a 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8, perhaps rated at around 600 hp, or slightly more. We wouldn’t be surprised if the British automaker launches additional mills.
In the looks department, the 2023 Range Rover Sport will set itself apart from its predecessor by getting a sleeker and slightly more modern design. Up front, we can see that it has new LED headlights that are slimmer and a wider grille. The license plate holder was moved further down, on the horizontal part that basically separates the central air intake. The side air vents are a bit smaller, and the hood, otherwise expected to retain the ‘Range Rover’ lettering above the grille, appears to be more muscular.
The profile was not drastically redesigned. The roofline is still a bit arched and still ends with a spoiler, the wing mirrors are new, and so are the flush-mounted door handles. Out back, it has a more curvaceous appearance, with the new tailgate, taillights, bumper, and diffuser. Also, it is worth noting that the rear license plate holder is no longer found on the tailgate, but on the bumper. Fake exhaust trim should complete the styling here, and elsewhere, Land Rover should give it new colors, and wheels.
Inside, expect some significant upgrades, as the overall design of the dashboard panel might be very similar to the one of the new Range Rover. Thus, expect a tablet-like infotainment system sitting in the middle, above the HVAC controls, a minimalistic center console, and tiny air vents. Electrically adjustable seats, with heating, ventilation, and massage, ambient lighting, premium upholstery and trim, and a host of driver assistance gizmos will be on deck too.
As far as the unveiling date is concerned, this is still a well-preserved secret. Nonetheless, in all likelihood, the new-gen Range Rover will premiere toward the end of the year, launching as a 2023 model.
