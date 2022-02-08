2023 Range Rover Sport Drops the Fake Cladding, Shows Sleek Shape in New Spy Shots

More on this:

1 2023 Range Rover Sport SVR Shows More Skin, Do You Like What You See?

2 2023 Range Rover Sport SVR Sounds Rather Bland, Doesn’t Look That Fast Either

3 2023 Range Rover Sport SVR Is Out for Super SUV Blood

4 2023 Range Rover Sport Gets Spied in Germany, Flaunts Subtle Bosch Roof Sensor

5 2023 Range Rover Sport Caught Hot-Weather Testing, Flaunts New MLA Platform