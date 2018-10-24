Supercharged Lamborghini Huracan Performante Flies On the Road, Sounds Beastly

autoevolution

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante will always have a special place in the Raging Bull history book. For one thing, this Sant'Agata Bolognese toy used to hold the Nurburgring production car lap record, before the accolade was grabbed by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS (Lambo fans shouldn't fret, since the record is currently held by the Aventador SVJ).
And while the 6:52 lap time of the Huracan Performante proves that the machine is all about the balance, you shouldn't expect this to keep aftermarket developers at bay.

For instance, there are aficionados out there who look at the 640 horsepower output of the machine's naturally aspirated V10 and see the need for some extra muscle.

As you can imagine, tuners are more than happy to help, with one of the companies that has decided to step in being VF Engineering. The US developer has developed a supercharger kit for the Huracan Performante.

And we've brought along a sample of the blown Italian's real-world behavior, with the piece of Instagram footage at the bottom of the page showcasing the sprinting abilities of the machine, as well as its soundtrack.

The blower brings two main assets, which sit as close to the original spirit of the car as such a development can. We're referring to the instant response, as well as to the scream of the V10 motor.

Keep in mind that the Lamborghini Huracan has also received twin-turbo kits, and while these allow for higher outputs, they come with drawbacks in the throttle response and decibel areas.

Returning the VF Engineering blower kit for the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, the thing delivers a 30-35 percent boost regarding power, as well as 32-35 percent increase on the torque front. Of course, there will always be some who see an 850 horsepower toy as being underpowered, but, as we mentioned above, there's always the TT option, which takes things all the way to 3,000 horsepower.

 

