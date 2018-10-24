Vauxhall Celebrates 25 Years Of Corsa With Griffin Edition

As Groupe PSA prepares to unveil the sixth generation of the Opel Corsa next year, Vauxhall took the decision to celebrate the subcompact hatchback with a special edition. Enter the Corsa Griffin, which is priced from £11,695 in the United Kingdom.
Available with three or five doors, the Corsa Griffin can be had with a choice of two 1.4-liter options. The lesser engine makes do with 75 PS (74 horsepower), translating to 49.6 miles per gallon and 130 grams of CO2 emissions per kilometer. The more potent engine, on the other hand, has 90 PS (89 horsepower) on tap.
Unique badging on the front fings, branded floor mats for the driver and front passenger, satellite navigation, air conditioning, front fog lights, and heated front seats all come standard. The Griffin Edition also includes automatic lights and wipers, anti-dazzle rearview mirror, leather on the steering wheel, and heating for the steering wheel.
Customers can choose the color of their liking, as long as that color comes from the standard palette. The question is, why did Vauxhall decide to call this Corsa the Griffin? Adopted in 1915, the logo has been designed by an apprentice going by the name of Harry Varley.
In addition to the mythical creature, the logo also shows the letter V emblazoned on a flag. The heraldic theme is interesting, but then again, there’s nothing interesting as far as Vauxhall is concerned. For a long time now, the British automaker has nothing more to offer than badge-engineered Opels with the steering wheel moved to the other side.
Nothing much will change for the foreseeable future under Groupe PSA because just like Vauxhall, Opel doesn’t have the sales volume to make a case for brand-specific models. On the flip side, the next generations of Opel and Vauxhall models will be 100-percent Groupe PSA, from the vehicle architecture to the switchgear.
The Corsa, for example, will share its backbone with the Peugeot 208. An electric powertrain shared with the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense will be available from 2020, enabling a range of more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure.
