We're sure that somebody else has already wrapped the hood of the new Dacia Duster in carbon vinyl, but this is the first full, professionally done job we've seen. It comes from the German shop MC-Folia GmbH, which we haven't checked out in a while.

Highlights include Jeep-like taillights with a 3D design and the rugged black plastic extending over the front arches. On the other hand, the silver plastic inserts look cheap, and we wish they would have been covered up in this wrap project.



Regardless, we have to talk about the wrap at hand. MC-Folia uses to be known for Porsches and Audis, costly cars by comparison. The upside here is that we know they didn't both the Dacia.



For his project, they or the owner opted for a chameleon or color-flip kind of vinyl, which isn't cheap. It plays with the light, changing color from purple to green, which probably battles people who know nothing about wrapping. The only other mod is a set of black wheels.



We know what you're thinking: "boy, I wish this had a better engine." And the good news is it will. Renault just announced that the



