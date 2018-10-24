autoevolution

First 2019 Dacia Duster Wrap Is a Purple Color Flip

24 Oct 2018, 18:56 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
We're sure that somebody else has already wrapped the hood of the new Dacia Duster in carbon vinyl, but this is the first full, professionally done job we've seen. It comes from the German shop MC-Folia GmbH, which we haven't checked out in a while.
6 photos
First 2019 Dacia Duster Wrap Is a Purple Color FlipFirst 2019 Dacia Duster Wrap Is a Purple Color FlipFirst 2019 Dacia Duster Wrap Is a Purple Color FlipFirst 2019 Dacia Duster Wrap Is a Purple Color FlipFirst 2019 Dacia Duster Wrap Is a Purple Color Flip
The Duster is polarizing. Some people think it's poorly made and a waste of money while others see it as an awesome affordable car. One thing is for sure: the design of the second generation is much better than its predecessor and even some competitors.

Highlights include Jeep-like taillights with a 3D design and the rugged black plastic extending over the front arches. On the other hand, the silver plastic inserts look cheap, and we wish they would have been covered up in this wrap project.

Regardless, we have to talk about the wrap at hand. MC-Folia uses to be known for Porsches and Audis, costly cars by comparison. The upside here is that we know they didn't both the Dacia.

For his project, they or the owner opted for a chameleon or color-flip kind of vinyl, which isn't cheap. It plays with the light, changing color from purple to green, which probably battles people who know nothing about wrapping. The only other mod is a set of black wheels.

We know what you're thinking: "boy, I wish this had a better engine." And the good news is it will. Renault just announced that the 1.3-liter turbo it developed with Daimler will be available in the Duster. Starting next year, this will offer either 130 or 150 horsepower of turbo juice and should even be available with an automatic gearbox.

That's not exactly a hot package, but it's a long way from the crude 1.6-liter the original Duster came with not that many years ago.
wrap Dacia Duster Duster Dacia wrap color flip wrap
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is It Cheating? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
DACIA models:
DACIA DusterDACIA Duster CrossoverDACIA Logan MCV StepwayDACIA Logan MCV Stepway CompactDACIA Logan MCVDACIA Logan MCV CompactDACIA LoganDACIA Logan CompactDACIA Sandero StepwayDACIA Sandero Stepway SmallAll DACIA models  
 
 