Electric Opel Corsa Order Books to Open in 2019

Combined, the three models to be dropped will put an over 100,000 units per year dent in the carmaker's sales numbers. The carmaker has already announced it will produce an electric variant of the Corsa, with the market launch scheduled for early 2020. But on Wednesday the Germans said the order books for the new Corsa will be open much sooner than that.As of 2019, customers will be able to order their electric Corsa , alongside the plug-in hybrid version of the Grandland X , scheduled for launch at about the same time. Opel did not say if their booking system will be a pre-order based one, like Tesla’s or Audi’s for the e-tron, with a down payment to be made beforehand.Regardless of the success of the electric Corsa and the PHEV, and in line with PSA's strategy for Opel, the two will be joined in the fleet of zero or near zero emission models by an additional two nameplates by the end of 2020.Although Opel did not specifically said it, rumor is the Mokka X will be one of the two. The crossover is scheduled to get a successor as soon as next year, at it might just come with some type of electric drivetrain.The ultimate goal of the Germans is to have an electrified variant of every model on offer by 2024. These electrified variants will not be available for at least three names Opel announced it will discontinue.The Adam Karl and Cascada models will not get new versions, and will only sell until the end of next year. Opel justified the decision to scrap these models by the need to focus more on CO2 emissions compliance and higher volume cars.Combined, the three models to be dropped will put an over 100,000 units per year dent in the carmaker's sales numbers.