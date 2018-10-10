autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Electric Opel Corsa Order Books to Open in 2019

10 Oct 2018, 9:48 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Opel is accelerating its plans to greatly expand the model offering in the following years, with a special emphasis on the electric drivetrains.
10 photos
Opel Corsa GSIOpel Corsa GSIOpel Corsa GSIOpel Corsa GSIOpel Corsa GSIVauxhall Corsa GSiVauxhall Corsa GSiOpel Corsa GSiOpel Corsa GSi
The carmaker has already announced it will produce an electric variant of the Corsa, with the market launch scheduled for early 2020. But on Wednesday the Germans said the order books for the new Corsa will be open much sooner than that.

As of 2019, customers will be able to order their electric Corsa, alongside the plug-in hybrid version of the Grandland X, scheduled for launch at about the same time. Opel did not say if their booking system will be a pre-order based one, like Tesla’s or Audi’s for the e-tron, with a down payment to be made beforehand.

Regardless of the success of the electric Corsa and the PHEV SUV, and in line with PSA's strategy for Opel, the two will be joined in the fleet of zero or near zero emission models by an additional two nameplates by the end of 2020.

Although Opel did not specifically said it, rumor is the Mokka X will be one of the two. The crossover is scheduled to get a successor as soon as next year, at it might just come with some type of electric drivetrain.

The ultimate goal of the Germans is to have an electrified variant of every model on offer by 2024. These electrified variants will not be available for at least three names Opel announced it will discontinue.

The Adam, Karl and Cascada models will not get new versions, and will only sell until the end of next year. Opel justified the decision to scrap these models by the need to focus more on CO2 emissions compliance and higher volume cars.

Combined, the three models to be dropped will put an over 100,000 units per year dent in the carmaker's sales numbers.
Opel Corsa opel corsa electric Opel opel grandland x phev Grandland X
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Is It Cheating? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
OPEL models:
OPEL Combo LifeOPEL Combo Life Medium MPVOPEL Grandland XOPEL Grandland X CrossoverOPEL Insignia GSiOPEL Insignia GSi MediumOPEL Insignia Sports Tourer GSiOPEL Insignia Sports Tourer GSi MediumOPEL Crossland XOPEL Crossland X CrossoverAll OPEL models  
 
 