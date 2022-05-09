autoevolution
Supercharged 558-Mile Ford Mustang Bullitt Steve McQueen Edition Seeks "Bad Boy" Owner

9 May 2022, 13:29 UTC
This might be one of the most spectacular muscle car offerings we’ve seen all year. It’s a low-mileage 2020 Mustang Bullitt equipped with the limited-edition Steve McQueen package and a Whipple supercharger, among several other modifications.
Let’s run the clock back to 2018 at NAIAS, where Ford unveiled the latest iteration of the Bullitt edition Mustang, built to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the movie Bullitt, which features arguably the most iconic car chase sequence ever filmed.

While it was also available in Black upon launch, the new Mustang Bullitt looks most desirable in its Dark Highland Green colorway, resembling the original 1968 car. Other quick-draw highlights include custom instrument panel graphics, contrast stitching, optional Recaro seats, a larger 87 mm throttle body for the 5.0-liter V8 engine, plus a GT350 manifold and cold air intake.

You could only get the Bullitt with a six-speed manual gearbox, which makes all the sense in the world.

Now, let’s talk about this particular Bullitt, chassis #006. It’s currently up for grabs through Bring a Trailer and its digital odometer indicates just 558 miles (900 km). Call it brand new, if you must. In fact, call it special because it features a lot of enhancements: Steeda body kit, hood strut kit, Steve McQueen Edition deck-lid emblem, LED lights, quad pipes and staggered-width 20-inch wheels.

Meanwhile, performance-enhancing mods include custom sway bars, the IRS subframe bushing support brace, sport springs and camber plates, bump-steer kit, ultra-lite chassis jacking rails, billet aluminum vertical links, clutch spring assist, Ford Performance half-shafts and drum roll please, a Whipple supercharger and a McQueen Performance air intake for that 5.0-liter Coyote V8.

As for the interior, you’ll find Recaro sports seats in Ebony leather with green contrast stitching, a Steeda Tri-Ax shifter, serialized dash plaque, illuminated sill plates, dual-zone climate control, heated steering wheel with leather and carbon fiber trim, plus the Bullitt Electronics Package, which adds blind spot monitoring, a voice-activated touchscreen system and a Bang & Olufsen 12-speaker sound system.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

