Hyundai Sets Eyes on Georgia for New Electric Vehicle Plant in the U.S.

After impressing the crowds and taking home three awards at the 2022 New York Auto Show last month, Hyundai Motor Co. has set its eyes on the U.S. for a new EV assembly plant. According to Reuters, the South Korean manufacturer is in advanced discussions with state officials on a dedicated EV plant in Georgia.
Anticipated plans to set up a dedicated electric vehicle assembly plant in the U.S. seem focused on the state of Georgia. Hyundai COO Jose Muñoz first announced the plans last month, emphasizing that the automaker plans to build a factory in America focused on EV assembly and batteries.
Georgia is one of America’s largest markets for electric vehicles. According to officials, 50% of all new car sales will be electric by 2030. The state is also working tirelessly to set itself as a leader in implementing a cleaner and sustainable transport future for its residents.
Hyundai confirmed its plans for the new plant but declined to comment on any details, including negotiations with state officials for a site.
The South Korean company isn’t the only automaker setting base in Georgia. EV maker Rivian is also pitching camp in the state. In December, the pioneer EV truck maker confirmed plans to set camp in the state and identified a plot of land (East Atlanta Megasite) that covers close to 1,950 acres.
Sources with inside information told Reuters the new Hyundai EV plant would serve both Hyundai and Kia brands, rolling out the anticipated fully electric Hyundai Ioniq 7 and Kia EV9 aimed for the American market. According to the automaker, it plans to have 14 electric vehicle models by 2027.
The announcement comes as Joe Biden’s administration is pushing for Green energy investment in America, and Georgia is setting itself up as a leader in the region.
As Hyundai finalizes plans to establish its EV base in Georgia, Rivian faces new hurdles after protestors raised concerns about its plant in Atlanta, Georgia. The No2Rivian organization claims Rivian poses environmental concerns sitting on groundwater reserves.
