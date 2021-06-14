Subaru Details 2022 Ascent, Onyx Edition Features Black Garnish

Introduced for the 2019 model year on the Subaru Global Platform that rolled out with the fifth-generation Impreza, the Ascent is entering the 2022 model year with little in the way of changes. The Onyx Edition, however, stands out as a special family hauler with unique details.
Priced from $37,995 excluding $1,125 for destination and delivery, the Onyx Edition is offered exclusively with the seven-seat layout. Subaru StarTex water-repellant material wraps the seats, promising more durability than your typical artificial leather. Based on the Premium trim level, this fellow also features a heated steering wheel and a hands-free power liftgate.
The only extra that customers may opt for comes in the guise of a $2,200 package that bundles a panoramic moonroof, satellite navigation, and a retractable cover for the cargo area. Lower down the spectrum, the most affordable trim level of the Ascent will set you back $32,295 even though it features all-wheel drive and a turbo four-cylinder boxer mill as standard.
What exactly do you get for your hard-earned Washingtons? The list includes award-winning safety technology, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, Steering Responsive LED headlights with High-Beam Assist, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and mobile phone integration in the form of wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The most expensive Ascent on dealership lots is the seven-passenger Touring, which retails at $45,445 excluding freight. The range-topping variant differs from its peers through Java Brown perforated leather for the seats, contrasting silver stitching, three-mode ventilated front seats, woodgrain-pattern interior trim, and satin-chrome mirrors.
Manufactured at a zero-landfill facility in Lafayette, the Indiana-built Ascent is pretty efficient for a mid-size crossover with this engine architecture. Subaru quotes 21 miles per gallon (11.2 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city and 27 mpg (8.7 l/100 km) on the highway with 18-inch wheels, which means 500 miles (805 kilometers) on a single tank of dinosaur juice.