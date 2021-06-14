Subaru Details 2022 Ascent, Onyx Edition Features Black Garnish

More on this:

1 Subaru Kicks Off the Forester SK Upgrade Mission at Home in Japan, SUV Is Bolder

2 2021 Subaru Ascent: Find Out Which of the Four Trim Levels Is Better for You

3 Subaru Solterra Teaser Gets Unofficially Decoded Into a Toyota bZ4X EV Clone

4 Subaru Bell 412EPX to Begin Utility Mission With Japan’s National Police Agency

5 Subaru Teases New Battery-Electric Solterra SUV, on Sale in U.S. by Mid-2022