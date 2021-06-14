autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's AMG Month  
Car reviews:
 

Subaru Details 2022 Ascent, Onyx Edition Features Black Garnish

14 Jun 2021, 12:39 EDT ·
Home > News > Car Profile
Introduced for the 2019 model year on the Subaru Global Platform that rolled out with the fifth-generation Impreza, the Ascent is entering the 2022 model year with little in the way of changes. The Onyx Edition, however, stands out as a special family hauler with unique details.
29 photos
Subaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru AscentSubaru Ascent
 
Priced from $37,995 excluding $1,125 for destination and delivery, the Onyx Edition is offered exclusively with the seven-seat layout. Subaru StarTex water-repellant material wraps the seats, promising more durability than your typical artificial leather. Based on the Premium trim level, this fellow also features a heated steering wheel and a hands-free power liftgate.

The only extra that customers may opt for comes in the guise of a $2,200 package that bundles a panoramic moonroof, satellite navigation, and a retractable cover for the cargo area. Lower down the spectrum, the most affordable trim level of the Ascent will set you back $32,295 even though it features all-wheel drive and a turbo four-cylinder boxer mill as standard.

What exactly do you get for your hard-earned Washingtons? The list includes award-winning safety technology, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, Steering Responsive LED headlights with High-Beam Assist, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and mobile phone integration in the form of wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The most expensive Ascent on dealership lots is the seven-passenger Touring, which retails at $45,445 excluding freight. The range-topping variant differs from its peers through Java Brown perforated leather for the seats, contrasting silver stitching, three-mode ventilated front seats, woodgrain-pattern interior trim, and satin-chrome mirrors.

Manufactured at a zero-landfill facility in Lafayette, the Indiana-built Ascent is pretty efficient for a mid-size crossover with this engine architecture. Subaru quotes 21 miles per gallon (11.2 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city and 27 mpg (8.7 l/100 km) on the highway with 18-inch wheels, which means 500 miles (805 kilometers) on a single tank of dinosaur juice.
2022 Subaru Ascent specifications Subaru Ascent Special Edition Subaru turbo US Boxer
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day