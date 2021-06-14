5 Ford-Powered Avatar Roadster Revealed In Production Spec, Does 0-60 In 4 Seconds

4 Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR at CES 2020 Was Inspired By James Cameron's Avatar

3 Here’s Sigourney Weaver Doing Her Own Underwater Stunts on a DPV for Avatar

More on this:

Ubisoft's New Avatar Game Has Stunning Cinematics, Looks Like the Actual Movie

Back in 2017, Ubisoft was announcing that it's working on a video adaption of James Cameron's Avatar universe. After four years, we're finally getting an update: the Pandora world is coming for the new generation of consoles and PC in 2022 – and it looks incredible. 10 photos



We're getting a glimpse of the game with the release of the trailer, which honestly looks like a 1:1 replica of the movie. The visuals are stunning. Let's hope that the actual gameplay lives up to these high-standards Ubisoft set with this cinematic experience.



Frontiers of Pandora is an open-world game in which you take on the role of a Na'vi and travel over the Western Frontier, a "never-before-seen part of Pandora." You can explore the fictional universe in first-person and interact with the creatures and characters that inhabit the moon. It seems to also pack a lot of action as you'll have the chance to fight against humans and their military equipment.



The release date has been set for 2022. The



The timing couldn't have been more perfect. The Avatar 2 movie has already been delayed eight times, the most recent being on July 23rd, 2020. Currently, the release date is set for December 16th, 2022, with the three sequels following in 2024, 2026, and 2028, respectively. The game will certainly add to the hype.



Until Ubisoft decides to post some snippets from the gameplay, you can feast your eyes on the lush alien forests of Pandora and take a look at the Resources Development Administration facility and its machines.



Called Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the new game was developed by Massive Entertainment, a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. According to the company, it was built particularly for the next-gen of consoles and PC, using the latest version of the Snowdrop engine.We're getting a glimpse of the game with the release of the trailer, which honestly looks like a 1:1 replica of the movie. The visuals are stunning. Let's hope that the actual gameplay lives up to these high-standards Ubisoft set with this cinematic experience.Frontiers of Pandora is an open-world game in which you take on the role of a Na'vi and travel over the Western Frontier, a "never-before-seen part of Pandora." You can explore the fictional universe in first-person and interact with the creatures and characters that inhabit the moon. It seems to also pack a lot of action as you'll have the chance to fight against humans and their military equipment.The release date has been set for 2022. The game will be developed for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X. It'll also be available on Stadia and Amazon Luna as well.The timing couldn't have been more perfect. The Avatar 2 movie has already been delayed eight times, the most recent being on July 23rd, 2020. Currently, the release date is set for December 16th, 2022, with the three sequels following in 2024, 2026, and 2028, respectively. The game will certainly add to the hype.Until Ubisoft decides to post some snippets from the gameplay, you can feast your eyes on the lush alien forests of Pandora and take a look at the Resources Development Administration facility and its machines.