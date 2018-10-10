Students Turn Honda Civic Into 600-horsepower Hybrid Racing Car

Over in South Carolina, there’s a one-off Honda Civic going by the name of Deep Orange 9. Created by a 19-student team at the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research, the prototype combines high-performance motorsport technology with a fuel-efficient powertrain.
Honda R&D Americans Inc. challenged to create this fellow, and after two years of development, Deep Orange 9 made its dynamic debut at the All-In Auto Rally Ride & Drive at the Clemson University. The Aisin Group and JTEKT Corporation have also supported the project, along with BF Goodrich, Red Bull, and the Specialty Equipment Market Association.
Outfitted with electronic four-wheel steering and semi-active suspension, Deep Orange 9 is perfect even for mixed-surface racing such as rallycross. The high-strength steel structure is integrated within the original chassis, and the rear axle is driven by a supercharged 2.0-liter engine. The hybrid side of the deal is up front, where an electric motor provides an additional 200 horsepower.
Regenerative braking technology helps in terms of fuel economy, which the students claim that it’s 30 percent better than stock. The hybrid powertrain, meanwhile, is connected to an integrated control system developed by the students at Clemson University.
“Designing, building and testing a fully functional vehicle of this level gives our students the perspective, skills and hands-on experience that allows them to seamlessly transition into the workforce,” said Robert Prucka, project leader and Kulwicki Endowed Professor in Motorsports Engineering at CU-ICAR.
The closest thing to a hybridized Civic is the Insight, which shares most of its underpinnings with the best-selling Honda passenger car in the compact segment. The hybrid sedan starts at $22,830 while the Civic costs $19,450 in its most cut-rate configuration. Customers who are more interested in the driving experience are offered the Type R, which starts at $34,700 in the United States.
Given time, Honda will broaden the appeal of the Civic Type R with new trim levels, variants, and even an all-wheel-drive option. A softer version focused on grand touring is also in the works.
