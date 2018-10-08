Honda CR-V 1.5 VTEC Turbo Suspected Of Engine Problem

Coming as standard with the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo and six-speed manual in Europe, the CR-V with this engine for the U.S. will soon be recalled. After dozens of complaints have been filed to the National Highway Traffic Safety, Honda has investigated the situation.
Scheduled to roll out through authorized Honda dealerships by mid-November 2018, the remedy hasn’t been detailed by the Japanese automaker. According to Consumer Reports, the repair “will be covered by the warranty” and 2019 models will be rectified before going on sale.
Something else Honda hasn’t clarified is if all owners or only those who have experienced stalling issues will benefit from the remedy. The thing is, Honda took a lot of time to commit to fixing these cars, with the first complaints dating back to early 2017.
“Even if it turns out there’s no specific safety defect, Honda still should take care of their customers and notify them to go to a dealership for a free repair,” declared David Friedman, vice president for advocacy at Consumer Reports and former acting director of NHTSA.
For the 2017 and 2018 model years, the automaker has sold more than 500,000 examples of the CR-V in the United States of America with the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo. According to one owner who took his compact crossover to the dealers out of frustration for the repeated stalling condition, the mechanic found out that “gas was improperly leaking into the oil.”
The affected owner then decided to trade in his CR-V because Honda wasn’t willing to fix the issue, choosing the Toyota RAV4 and losing $7,000 in the process. Adding insult to injury, Honda has recalled 380,000 Civic and CR-V models in China in February 2018 over a similar problem.
Turning our attention back to North America, the automaker told Consumer Reports that U.S. models are affected primarily in “the northern areas of the country during extreme cold weather conditions combined with short, intermittent driving.” As much as this counts as statistical evidence, cases have been reported in hot-weather states like California and Tennessee as well.
