2018 Honda CR-V Gains 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo, Hybrid Option in Europe

Dubbed as the “strongest, safest, and most dynamic CR-V ever,” the 2018 model year of the European compact crossover makes do without the 1.6-liter i-DTEC four-cylinder turbo diesel. Toyota phased out the 2.0-liter D-4D in the RAV4 as well for this part of the world, with both automakers now betting on hybridization.
The thing is, the CR-V Hybrid won’t be available in Europe until early 2019 according to Honda. In the meantime, customers will have to settle for the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo we know and love from the Civic and U.S. specification of the CR-V.

Be it front- or all-wheel drive, the newcomer comes with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard and a continuously variable transmission as an option. There’s a difference, however, in terms of output. FWD and AWD models with the stick shift have 173 PS and 220 Nm on tap while the AWD CVT churns out 193 PS and 243 Nm. Regardless of configuration, the VTEC Turbo needs to drink unleaded 95.

On the flip side, it’s the manual-equipped model that offers the quickest acceleration at 9.2 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph). Top speed, meanwhile, is quoted at 210 km/h (130 mph) for the FWD 6MT. The fourth-generation CR-V further boasts a seven-seat option that Honda claims it offers class-leading interior space.

The longer wheelbase is one of the tricks to the versatility of the newcomer, with ground clearance increased by 35 millimeters compared to the preceding generation of the CR-V. In regard to off-road capability, the all-wheel-drive system can send up to 60 percent of the engine’s torque to the rear axle when the going gets tough.

With MacPherson strut suspension up front and a multi-link design at the rear, the CR-V also promises to be better to drive than its predecessor. Both axles benefit from hydraulic suspension bushings, which offer greater sound insulation from what the suspension is doing on imperfect asphalt and off the beaten path.

Anticipated to earn five stars for safety from the Euro NCAP, the 2018 Honda CR-V for the European market promises “industry-leading performance” thanks to Honda Sensing. And yes, the safety and driver-assistive features suite comes standard across the range, adding goodies such as the Collision Mitigation Braking System.
