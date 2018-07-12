2019 Honda HR-V Facelift Spied in Europe With Minor Refresh

Few people know this, but the Honda HR-V actually started out as the Vezel in Japan. That's also where the mid-life refresh was revealed earlier this year, and it looks like the cosmetic changes are slowly trickling overseas.

In the United States, the HR-V is currently available with a 1.8-liter making 141 horsepower and 127 pound-feet (172 Newton-meters). It's likely to be kept, complete with CVT option and both front- and all-wheel-drive configurations. This test prototype has been spotted in Spain, where it was undergoing hot weather testing. Camouflage covers the front bumper, grille, headlights, side skirts and the taillights.To get an idea of what under the camo, we need to look back at the Vezel's facelift. The most obvious change consists of new headlights with Acura-like LED elements. This will make the HR-V more identifiable as a Honda.Also, the car will have a sportier looking front bumper, pronounced fog lights, a mesh grille insert and a set of chin spoilers and side skirts that are similar to the 2018 Honda Fit Sport, but painted in a contrasting shade of black.Around the back, the taillight graphics are going to be the only notable features. Inside, the model should feature a new infotainment and steering wheel, as well as up-to-date safety systems of the Sensing variety.In Europe, the HR-V is mostly sold with a 1.5-liter i-VTEC gasoline engine or a 1.6-liter i-DTEC. The former could be replaced by the 1-liter turbo that's already fitted to the Civic, giving this small crossover better mileage. As for the diesel, it might be discontinued due to the diesel ban planned by many big cities.In its place, Honda could introduce the 1.5-liter hybrid system, which was available in the Vezel all along. Sure, it's a little heavier and more expensive than a regular 1.5-liter, but so is the diesel.In the United States, the HR-V is currently available with a 1.8-liter making 141 horsepower and 127 pound-feet (172 Newton-meters). It's likely to be kept, complete withoption and both front- and all-wheel-drive configurations.