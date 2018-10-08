Spyshots: 2020 BMW 3 Series L Seen Testing in Germany

Fresh out of the oven, the G20 is described as the best 3 Series of all time. And just like the preceding generation, the Chinese will be offered a long-wheelbase version that doesn’t feature the near-perfect weight distribution of the European or American models.
There’s a thing in the People’s Republic for long-wheelbase vehicles, passing as a status symbol. Even though the average height of a Chinese person is lower than that of a European and American, the demand for such vehicles has created an industry within an industry in the world’s second-largest economy.
Take the X1 crossover as an example. Even as a plug-in hybrid, the smallest member of the X family comes with a long wheelbase in the Middle Kingdom. The same applies to the 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo engine, which is underpowered and undersized for this type of vehicle. Audi and Mercedes-Benz have ventured into this segment as well, and even Jaguar has entered the game with the XFL.
For 2019, the 3 Series L will come to life with a longer rear door than the standard-wheelbase model. The carparazzi have caught the newcomer with tons of camouflage, featuring full-LED headlights, the M Sport package, and two exhaust tips.
An active air flap is also included, along with an underbody that’s almost completely sealed to aid with the aerodynamic qualities of the car. The most popular powertrain option should be the 320Li, whereas more demanding customers will be offered the 328Li and 335Li. In other words, the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six will serve as the range-topping option.
Over in Europe, the G20 will be available in six flavors at launch. The 320i comes with 2.0 liters and 184 horsepower while the 330i levels up to 258 horsepower. For diesel enthusiasts, BMW has prepared the 318d, 320d, 320d xDrive, and 330d. The market launch has been set for March 2019, and soon thereafter, an M Performance variant and iPerformance-branded plug-in hybrid will be added to the lineup.
