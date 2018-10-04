autoevolution
Honda CR-V Hybrid Shows Attractive Fuel Efficiency Numbers in Paris

4 Oct 2018, 13:41 UTC
"What's new about the Paris-showcased Honda CR-V Hybrid, haven't we seen this model last year in Frankfurt?" we hear you asking. Well, while the model presented back in 2017 was a prototype, the one greeting us on the floor of the French venue is a production model.

And while the high-riding hybrid is unchanged from the design point of view, we can now bring you the tech details of the Euro-spec CR-V Hybrid.

The powertrain mixes a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter i-VTEC gasoline four-cylinder with an electric motor, delivering a dependable 181 hp and 315 Nm (232 lb-ft) of torque. The system also employs a separated motor-generator, which means the transmission of the car can skip the usual gear ratios and go for a fixed ratio.

It's worth noting that you can have the newcomer in either front- or all-wheel-drive form. And while the latter will bring you extra grip when the weather is poor, the first is obviously a tad more frugal.

While the WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) figures haven't been released, the carmaker has provided the figures using the retiring NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) procedure.

Regardless, the FWD version comes with an average fuel efficiency of 5/3 liters per 100 km, which means it emits 120g of CO2 per km, while the AWD incarnation jumps to 5.5l/100 km and 126 g/km

Then again, the gas-electric powertrain is far from the only option for the CR-V. And while we're not expecting all that many customers to go for the naturally aspirated 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine (due to fuel efficiency reasons), we can't say the same about the twin-turbo 1.6-liter i-DTEC diesel. The oil burner is set to land on the crossover next spring and we can say the same about a sportier turbocharged version of the 1.5-liter gas mill.

Oh, and you should also keep in mind that the Honda CR-V can be had with the seven-seat option.
