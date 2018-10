Honda CR-V Hybrid Shows Attractive Fuel Efficiency Numbers in Paris

FWD

"What's new about the Paris-showcased Honda CR-V Hybrid, haven't we seen this model last year in Frankfurt?" we hear you asking. Well, while the model presented back in 2017 was a prototype, the one greeting us on the floor of the French venue is a production model.And while the high-riding hybrid is unchanged from the design point of view, we can now bring you the tech details of the Euro-spec CR-V Hybrid.The powertrain mixes a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter i-VTEC gasoline four-cylinder with an electric motor, delivering a dependable 181 hp and 315 Nm (232 lb-ft) of torque. The system also employs a separated motor-generator, which means the transmission of the car can skip the usual gear ratios and go for a fixed ratio.It's worth noting that you can have the newcomer in either front- or all-wheel-drive form. And while the latter will bring you extra grip when the weather is poor, the first is obviously a tad more frugal.While the WLTP ( Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure ) figures haven't been released, the carmaker has provided the figures using the retiring NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) procedure.Regardless, theversion comes with an average fuel efficiency of 5/3 liters per 100 km, which means it emits 120g of CO2 per km, while theincarnation jumps to 5.5l/100 km and 126 g/kmThen again, the gas-electric powertrain is far from the only option for the CR-V. And while we're not expecting all that many customers to go for the naturally aspirated 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine (due to fuel efficiency reasons), we can't say the same about the twin-turbo 1.6-liter i-DTEC diesel. The oil burner is set to land on the crossover next spring and we can say the same about a sportier turbocharged version of the 1.5-liter gas mill.Oh, and you should also keep in mind that the Honda CR-V can be had with the seven-seat option.