autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Trucker Carrying Illegals Refuses to Stop When They Panic, Beg Him to Pull Over

10 Oct 2018, 11:43 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
One British truck driver is being hailed a “hero” on social media after the videos he posted of his encounter with illegals went viral.
13 photos
2017 Ford Super Duty2017 Ford Super Duty2017 Ford Super Duty2017 Ford Super Duty2017 Ford Super Duty2017 Ford Super Duty2017 Ford Super Duty2017 Ford Super Duty2017 Ford Super Duty2017 Ford Super Duty2017 Ford Super Duty2017 Ford Super Duty
You can see 2 of them at the bottom of the page. The driver’s name is Ryan Ledgister and he had made a stop near Dunkirk to fuel up. He noticed 2 men with hoods jumping on the back of his truck and he made it clear in the caption to the videos that he approached them and tried to dissuade them from tagging along for the ride.

For starters, he pointed out to them that he wouldn’t stop there if he was on his way back to the UK because he couldn’t afford getting himself or his company in trouble. He knew that’s where the 2 illegals wanted to go, so he made it a point of repeatedly telling them the truth: he wasn’t going there, because he was on his way to Holland.

They didn’t listen, so he took it upon himself to teach them a lesson. That lesson could have nearly cost them their lives, we should add.

“I told these motherf****rs I’m not stupid enough to stop here on my way home don’t waste your time and they didn’t listen..... BOY YOU GON LEARRRNNN TODAY,” he captioned one video.

And learn they did. At one point in a second video, you can see one of illegals trying to wave the trucker down, hoping the gesture would be enough to convince him to pull over. Not only does him not do that, but it also seems to amuse him terribly, as he’s heard saying in a sing-song voice, “oh I told you, I told you I wasn't stopping. You're coming to Holland, you're coming to Holland.”

Despite the fact that maybe those 2 men thought they had no other alternatives than hitching an illegal ride on an HGV, the trucker’s gesture of refusing to pull over for them has earned him the reputation of a “hero” as his videos went viral. Regardless on which side of the debate you might be, his gesture was still dangerous to all parties involved: he would have been held liable for whatever harm might have befallen those 2 men.*Warning:
Please note that the following contains language that might offend.

truck HGV fail UK
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumNISSAN QashqaiNISSAN Qashqai Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 