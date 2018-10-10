Berlin Ordered by Court to Impose Diesel Ban

5 Nissan Uses HGVs to Advertise NV400 Panel Van

3 Beer Truck Delivery Guys Save Suicidal Man by Offering Him a Cold One

2 “Don’t Be a Space Invader” Campaign Warns of The Dangers of Tailgating

1 Driver Stupidly Brake-Checks Cyclist to Intimidate Him

More on this:

Trucker Carrying Illegals Refuses to Stop When They Panic, Beg Him to Pull Over

One British truck driver is being hailed a “hero” on social media after the videos he posted of his encounter with illegals went viral. 13 photos



For starters, he pointed out to them that he wouldn’t stop there if he was on his way back to the UK because he couldn’t afford getting himself or his company in trouble. He knew that’s where the 2 illegals wanted to go, so he made it a point of repeatedly telling them the truth: he wasn’t going there, because he was on his way to Holland.



They didn’t listen, so he took it upon himself to teach them a lesson. That lesson could have nearly cost them their lives, we should add.



“I told these motherf****rs I’m not stupid enough to stop here on my way home don’t waste your time and they didn’t listen..... BOY YOU GON LEARRRNNN TODAY,” he captioned one video.



And learn they did. At one point in a second video, you can see one of illegals trying to wave the trucker down, hoping the gesture would be enough to convince him to pull over. Not only does him not do that, but it also seems to amuse him terribly, as he’s heard saying in a sing-song voice, “oh I told you, I told you I wasn't stopping. You're coming to Holland, you're coming to Holland.”



Despite the fact that maybe those 2 men thought they had no other alternatives than hitching an illegal ride on *Warning:

Please note that the following contains language that might offend.



You can see 2 of them at the bottom of the page. The driver’s name is Ryan Ledgister and he had made a stop near Dunkirk to fuel up. He noticed 2 men with hoods jumping on the back of his truck and he made it clear in the caption to the videos that he approached them and tried to dissuade them from tagging along for the ride.For starters, he pointed out to them that he wouldn’t stop there if he was on his way back to the UK because he couldn’t afford getting himself or his company in trouble. He knew that’s where the 2 illegals wanted to go, so he made it a point of repeatedly telling them the truth: he wasn’t going there, because he was on his way to Holland.They didn’t listen, so he took it upon himself to teach them a lesson. That lesson could have nearly cost them their lives, we should add.“I told these motherf****rs I’m not stupid enough to stop here on my way home don’t waste your time and they didn’t listen..... BOY YOU GON LEARRRNNN TODAY,” he captioned one video.And learn they did. At one point in a second video, you can see one of illegals trying to wave the trucker down, hoping the gesture would be enough to convince him to pull over. Not only does him not do that, but it also seems to amuse him terribly, as he’s heard saying in a sing-song voice, “oh I told you, I told you I wasn't stopping. You're coming to Holland, you're coming to Holland.”Despite the fact that maybe those 2 men thought they had no other alternatives than hitching an illegal ride on an HGV , the trucker’s gesture of refusing to pull over for them has earned him the reputation of a “hero” as his videos went viral. Regardless on which side of the debate you might be, his gesture was still dangerous to all parties involved: he would have been held liable for whatever harm might have befallen those 2 men.Please note that the following contains language that might offend.