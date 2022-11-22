StreetHunter BRZ/GR86 Widebody Kit Now Available From $6,500

If the bone-stock BRZ and GR86 look too bland for your liking, StreetHunter is much obliged to improve the design of the boxer-engined twins with a head-turning widebody kit. It’s not cheap, though, with the FRP version starting at $6,500 and the CF version starting at $7,500.
This kit widens the front end by 58 millimeters (nearly 2.3 inches) and the rear end by 75 millimeters (nearly 3.0 inches) as per the specifications listed on the company’s website. It consists of the front bumper – complete with the front lip and motorsport-inspired canards – as well as the front fenders, side skirts with extensions, rear flares with the fuel filler door cover, and rear bumper extensions. The pictured car, however, features a few other StreetHunter bits that cost a pretty penny as well.
Ignoring the aftermarket wheels, tires, and brakes, the BRZ also rocks a rear wing that costs $2,000 in fiber-reinforced plastic or $2,500 in carbon fiber. Other than the 70-inch (1,778-millimeter) deck blade, which is obviously adjustable, you get end plates, uprights, plus a trunk brace.
Finally, the vented hood is going for $1,300 in FRP with carbon-fiber vents or $2,800 in double-sided carbon fiber. It uses the factory mounting hardware for installation, which makes it perfect for DIYers. All told, we’re dealing with a final price of $9,800 in fiber-reinforced plastic or $12,800 in carbon fiber sans labor, painting these parts, shipping, and so forth.
Look beyond the badge, and the BRZ is pretty much the same car as the GR86. There is a small difference in pricing, though, with the Subaru retailing at $28,595 excluding freight charge and the GR86 at $27,900. Good for 228 horsepower and 184 pound-foot (250 Nm) at full chatter, the 2.4-liter boxer is connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic that may appeal to people who don't understand sports cars.
