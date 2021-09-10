Stop the Press: 2021 Lada Niva Bronto Small 4x4 Launches in Russia

After announcing that the Niva Bronto will live on for the 2021 model year two months ago, Lada has now revealed the starting price of the small 4x4 in its home market.
Based on the three-door Niva Legend and promising “uncompromising character and unsurpassed cross-country ability," the vehicle can be ordered from 917,900 rubles or $12,559 at today’s exchange rates.
By comparison, the 2021 Dacia Duster has an RRP of £13,995 ($19,328) in the UK, with front-wheel drive, and almost £20,000 ($27,600) with the all-wheel drive system and 115 PS (113 HP / 85 kW) dCi diesel engine, in the mid-range Comfort grade.
Lada is offering the 2021 Niva Bronto in two trim levels. The Luxe gets metal bumpers, roof rails, wheel arch extensions, and 15-inch alloy wheels shod in chunky rubber. Customers choosing the Prestige will get theirs with the original grille up front, plastic bumpers, front fog lamps, and extra cladding.
Inside, it sports the same improvements at the Legend variant, namely a modified center console with new climate control system, more comfortable seats, extra sound deadening, and a few other bits and pieces.
Boasting improved geometry over the rest of the range and a ground clearance of 240 mm (9.5 in), as well as reinforced rear axle and modified shock absorbers, the 2021 Niva Bronto has standard four-wheel drive. Front and rear locking differentials are included, besides the center one that’s standard across the range.
In terms of power, Russians are looking at the same naturally aspirated 1.7-liter engine. The gasoline burner produces 82 bhp (83 PS / 61 kW) and 95 lb-ft (129 Nm) of torque, directed to both axles through a five-speed manual transmission.
The Niva Bronto won’t break any speed records, as it will hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 17.0 seconds, and an 88 mph (142 kph) top speed.
By comparison, the 2021 Dacia Duster has an RRP of £13,995 ($19,328) in the UK, with front-wheel drive, and almost £20,000 ($27,600) with the all-wheel drive system and 115 PS (113 HP / 85 kW) dCi diesel engine, in the mid-range Comfort grade.
Lada is offering the 2021 Niva Bronto in two trim levels. The Luxe gets metal bumpers, roof rails, wheel arch extensions, and 15-inch alloy wheels shod in chunky rubber. Customers choosing the Prestige will get theirs with the original grille up front, plastic bumpers, front fog lamps, and extra cladding.
Inside, it sports the same improvements at the Legend variant, namely a modified center console with new climate control system, more comfortable seats, extra sound deadening, and a few other bits and pieces.
Boasting improved geometry over the rest of the range and a ground clearance of 240 mm (9.5 in), as well as reinforced rear axle and modified shock absorbers, the 2021 Niva Bronto has standard four-wheel drive. Front and rear locking differentials are included, besides the center one that’s standard across the range.
In terms of power, Russians are looking at the same naturally aspirated 1.7-liter engine. The gasoline burner produces 82 bhp (83 PS / 61 kW) and 95 lb-ft (129 Nm) of torque, directed to both axles through a five-speed manual transmission.
The Niva Bronto won’t break any speed records, as it will hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 17.0 seconds, and an 88 mph (142 kph) top speed.